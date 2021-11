Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim, widely credited with revolutionizing American musical theater, died Friday at age 91, his lawyer told The New York Times. F. Richard Pappas said Sondheim -- known for musicals including "West Side Story" and "Sweeney Todd" -- died suddenly at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, the day after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends. "There are no words. He had them all. And the music. He was incomparable," the UK-based Stephen Sondheim Society, which is dedicated to promoting and studying his work, tweeted along with three heart emojis, one of them broken. Born on March 22, 1930 in New York City, Sondheim was involved in musical theater from an early age, even though both of his parents worked in the fashion industry.

