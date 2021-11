The longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years happens this week. According to Space.com, this Friday morning the Full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will be partially eclipsed and may turn a reddish color. The event will last about six hours and at peak, 97-percent of the moon’s surface will be shaded. The maximum eclipse should be visible to all of North America at about 4:02 am Eastern. It begins at 1:02 am Eastern and wraps at around 7:03 am Eastern.

