Visual Art

Bristol gig goer Big Jeff launches full art collection

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man famed for his love of live music has released his full art collection in an exhibition that aims to encourage conversation around mental health. A familiar face at Bristol gigs, Jeff Johns, known as 'Big Jeff', started sketching musicians during their concerts as a form of therapy....

www.bbc.co.uk

Hypebae

CUUP Launches Sparkly Underwear Collection for the Holidays

CUUP has released its latest collection of underwear just in time for the holidays. Getting you into the festive spirit, the brand has crafted its new offerings in “Gold,” “Onyx” and “Pyrite” hues covered in a metallic finish. The intimates are made of CUUP’s new Lurex fabric, which uses innovative...
WTOP

No Kings Collective launches massive ‘Umbrella’ art show in DC

No Kings Collective invited more than 100 artists and a slew of independent curators to a three-day art fair, and the group expects more than 12,000 guests to check out the show this weekend in Northwest D.C. The fair, called “Umbrella,” is being held at Collection 14, a new 25,000-square-feet...
themusicnetwork.com

Twitch launches incubator program The Collective for musicians

Twitch has launched a live-streaming artist incubator known as The Collective. The idea is to provide musicians with the skills to build their careers on the platform. Twitch’s channel-based format has allowed musicians to foster relations with their fans and offered up new revenue streams. In May the book Tarzan...
papermag.com

Lisa Launches a Makeup Collection With MAC

Since her solo debut, BLACKPINK's Lisa hasn't slown down. She became a global brand ambassador for brands MAC Cosmetics and Celine, and she recently collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion for "SG." Now, the singer's launching her first-ever makeup collection with MAC. With MAC x L, the...
martechseries.com

Particle Launches a New Way to Own, Collect and Experience Fine Art Through NFTs

Particle, a company with deep roots in the worlds of art and technology, is launching a platform that will change the way people own, collect, experience and enjoy fine art. Powered by the Avalanche blockchain, and founded by a team of leading figures and innovators in art, technology, and finance, Particle is building a platform that enables anyone to own some of the world’s greatest masterpieces by collectively participating in the art market. Particle acquired an iconic masterpiece at auction earlier this year and plans to transfer ownership to a non-profit and subsequently “Particalize” the work by splitting it into 10,000 unique NFTs (“Particles”). The Particle Foundation – a non-profit museum – will maintain, display, and tour the collection on behalf of the community.
WWD

Veert Launches Instagram Exclusive Jewelry Collection

Click here to read the full article. Veert, the unisex jewelry offering founded by Tanzanian-German entrepreneur Julia Lang, has launched an Instagram-exclusive, limited-edition jewelry collection. Dubbed “Collection 3,” it is made up of four styles: a macro 3D logo necklace, a micro 3D logo necklace, a 3D logo bracelet and a gold-plated leaf porcelain bowl. Pieces are available via Instagram’s in-app checkout feature.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedHow "The Bachelor" Contestants Have Gone From Reality T.V. to Mega-Influencers “Collection 3 continues Veert’s quest to blur gender boundaries and create a new, all-inclusive standard in modern luxury,” Lang said. Only a year old, New York City-based Lang completely sold out the first two Veert collections, and to celebrate her third offering Veert hosted an Instagram Live with Lang and celebrity guests Swizz Beatz, Westside Gunn, and host Dennis Todisco, head of streetwear and sneaker partnerships at Instagram. Pieces retail from $185 to $485 and are available @itsveert.
TrendHunter.com

Art-Inspired Streetwear Collections

Vans and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles are collaborating, taking art appreciation to the streets. The apparel features Californian artists like Judy Baca, Frances Stark, and Brenna Youngblood. Pieces from Judy Baca's international project 'The World Wall: A Vision of the Future Without Fear' are printed on the...
Highsnobiety

Givenchy Is Launching an NFT Collection

Another day, another NFT drop. Givenchy has teamed up with 24-year-old artist Chito to create a series of 15 collectible, blockchain-backed works of art. The partnership is a natural extension of Chito's previous work with the label. For Spring/Summer 2022, creative director Matthew Williams recruited the artist to apply his signature airbrushed characters to apparel and accessories.
WausauPilot

Cornerstone Press to launch three poetry collections

STEVENS POINT – Cornerstone Press, the student-staffed publishing company at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will launch three new books, all collections of poetry, on Nov. 18. “Sparks and Disperses” by Pennsylvania author Cathleen Cohen, “Broken on the Wheel” by Ohio author Barbara Costas-Biggs, and “Careful Cartography” by Connecticut author...
PCGamesN

This massive ‘collection’ of game delay posts is pure art

There are many good reasons why developers sometimes need to push back their games’ release dates, with the ongoing pandemic being the chief example of the past year-and-a-half. While these delays are almost always totally understandable, there’s no denying that, for fans eager to see their most-anticipated games debut, those statement images that pop up on Twitter (you know the ones) are fearful prospects indeed. But, there’s another side to them, too – compiled together into one enormous ‘collection’, they’re kind of pure art.
pophorror.com

‘MANDY: THE ULTIMATE POSTER COLLECTION’ Art Book Kickstarter Launches

Nicolas Cage’s Mandy (read our review here) was the surprise cult hit of 2018! Fans and critics adored it. It was a hit at festivals and on Shudder. People just can’t get enough of crazy Nicolas Cage! To that end, an all-new Kickstarter is launching to give you even more Cage and more Mandy. We’re talking about Mandy: The Ultimate Poster Collection. It’s a Mandy-inspired, collector’s edition art book! Intrigued? So are we!
Taos News

Discovered Gems: The Wurlitzer collection at 203 Fine Art

Taos is a small town with a big heart. It is also a big destination for creative types of every genre. Combine heart and art, and you get the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation (HWF) of New Mexico, nestled on 15 acres at the end of a long driveway on Los Pandos Road and minutes from the historic district.
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Launches Converse Collection

Trainers, are you ready to show off your favorite Pokemon? Pokemon and Converse have teamed up to create a special collection featuring shoes, hoodies, shirts and more. As of now, the Pokemon Converse collab will feature two different pairs of shoes. “First on the roster is the Pokemon x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star “First Partners” which is styled with a black canvas upper and comes decorated with images of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Meowth and Jigglypuff.”
Harper's Bazaar

Nanushka Is Reinventing Black Friday with the Launch of a Bespoke Collection

When you think about Black Friday, it’s likely that discounted, well everything, and countless sales or promo codes come to mind. Here to completely reframe the narrative around the shoppers’ holiday, Nanushka is taking a more eco-conscious approach and releasing a bespoke collection of upcycled pieces as an alternative to a blowout event. And we’re here for it. (The fact that all styles are marked down 50 percent from their original price tags is an added bonus.)
TrendHunter.com

Pop Art Sneaker Collections

Anyone with a working familiarity of the intersections between pop art and graffiti subculture will appreciate the name of Keith Haring as one of the giants of this artistic subfield, which is precisely why Reebok has gone ahead and announced a sneaker collection that aims to celebrate the late artist's interpretations of 1980s culture.
culturemap.com

Community Artists' Collective presents Celebrating the Art of Collecting

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art collector Lester Marks and his wife Dr. Penelope Gonzalez will open their home to guests for a view of his collection of contemporary art with a focus on his prized African American art.
Willits News

The Deep Valley Arts Collective to host “Small Works” art show and art sale in Ukiah

The Deep Valley Arts Collective invites you to “Small Works,” an art show and art sale in Ukiah. Coinciding with the onset of the holiday shopping season, this non-traditional art show will feature works of all mediums priced at $200 or less. All sales are “cash and carry,” meaning purchasers will get to take the piece with them when they buy it, with the goal being to close the gallery with empty walls. Shop local and support living artists while finding the perfect gift.
losalamosreporter.com

Art ‘From The Collection Of Sec Sandoval’ On Display Through December At Village Arts

Art by Secundino Sandoval is on display at Village Arts through the month of September. Courtesy photo. Village Arts is pleased to announce artwork “From the Collection of Sec Sandoval” is on display at the store through the month of December. Secundino Sandoval is a well loved artist and local icon who is perhaps most associated with his watercolor scenes of the local landscapes, most notably those depicting aspen trees. In his long career as a working artist, Sec was fortunate to meet and trade artwork with many accomplished artists. Now the family has put many of these pieces up for sale.
