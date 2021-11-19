Bristol gig goer Big Jeff launches full art collection

Click here to read the full article. Veert, the unisex jewelry offering founded by Tanzanian-German entrepreneur Julia Lang, has launched an Instagram-exclusive, limited-edition jewelry collection. Dubbed “Collection 3,” it is made up of four styles: a macro 3D logo necklace, a micro 3D logo necklace, a 3D logo bracelet and a gold-plated leaf porcelain bowl. Pieces are available via Instagram’s in-app checkout feature.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedHow "The Bachelor" Contestants Have Gone From Reality T.V. to Mega-Influencers “Collection 3 continues Veert’s quest to blur gender boundaries and create a new, all-inclusive standard in modern luxury,” Lang said. Only a year old, New York City-based Lang completely sold out the first two Veert collections, and to celebrate her third offering Veert hosted an Instagram Live with Lang and celebrity guests Swizz Beatz, Westside Gunn, and host Dennis Todisco, head of streetwear and sneaker partnerships at Instagram. Pieces retail from $185 to $485 and are available @itsveert.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO