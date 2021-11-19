Biden had better get the ports back to work

Just last month, President Joe Biden gave a rallying speech about his efforts to put human rights at the center of American foreign policy. Unfortunately for the President, his colleagues in Congress are refusing to walk the walk. With well over one million people detained, the scale of concentration camps and slave labor in Western China has become increasingly undeniable. Despite this, efforts to keep U.S. taxpayer funds from reaching those who build and run the camps have been watered down in the Democrats’ Build Back Better reconciliation bill. Mr. Biden needs to exercise leadership amongst his own ranks and make it clear that American taxpayers won’t fund slavery or its accomplices.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO