Shadow on the moon: Popular Astronomy Club photos of the eclipse

FRIDAY 11/19. Visible from North America. Midnight-6 a.m. Free. Schedule time for a quick nap the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 18, if you can. Later that night, a near-total lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, and it promises to be a strange and lovely sight — a so-called “Frosty Half-Blood Moon” eclipse, in which 97% of the moon will slip behind the Earth and out of the Sun’s rays, causing it to appear a ruddy red. You’ll be able to see it with the naked eye, but consider breaking out your set of binoculars or borrowing a telescope from the Central Arkansas Library; they’re available in limited numbers but come with a sturdy base and an instruction manual that makes it easy even for novices to operate. As seen from Little Rock, the “Frosty Moon” eclipse will begin reddening around 1:18 a.m. and will continue to deepen into the wee hours of Friday morning, reaching its “peak” at 3:02 a.m., when the moon is closest to the center of Earth’s shadow. (Eclipse-savvy folks know these things come in pairs, but unless your holiday travel plans involve hopping down to Antarctica, you won’t be able to see this lunar eclipse’s “partner” eclipse on Dec. 4.) Visit timeanddate.com/eclipse for more detail.

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO