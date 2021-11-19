Highlight reel: Joe D breaks down two amazing plays from Sacramento prep football playoffs

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
(CNN) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado apologized to "anyone in the Muslim community I offended" on Twitter Friday after video surfaced of her making anti-Muslim comments last weekend about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In the video, posted last Saturday on Facebook from an event that day,...
Countries around the world are racing to ban travel from southern Africa after health officials identified a new COVID-19 variant that they warn may be vaccine-resistant. The head of the European Commission announced Friday that the governing body will propose banning travel from the southern African region to its member states due to uncertainty over the new variant.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
More than 50 people are dead and one person has been rescued after an explosion at a coal mine in Siberia. The Listvyazhnaya mine exploded on Thursday after coal dust in a ventilation shaft caught fire while 287 people were in it, the BBC reported. Many were able to escape...
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor's borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this...
A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
