ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' 2021 Rookie Class Midseason Breakdown

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 7 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams selected nine players in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, after 10 weeks of play in the books, it's time to assess how each rookie has fared thus far.

While some have stepped into starting roles, others as depth pieces and everything in between, here is our midseason rookie breakdown as the Rams serve their Week 11 bye.

WR Tutu Atwell

Initially, it was thought that Atwell would serve as the Rams' deep threat to take that top off opposing defenses. However, his contributions as a pass-catcher did not evolve prior to suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Atwell logged 15 kick and punt returns collectively, serving as the deep man on special teams. Atwell is on injured reserve and will not play the rest of his rookie season.

LB Ernest Jones

Jones primarily served as a depth piece for the first month and a half of the season. Meanwhile, once the Rams sent linebacker Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos, Jones stepped into a significant role, starting in two of the last three games. Jones kickstarted things into gear in his first NFL start, registering nine tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sack, two quarterback hits, one interception and one pass breakup. Jones has played over 80% of the team's defensive snaps in two of the last three weeks.

DT Bobby Brown III

Brown has mainly been inactive on gamedays to begin his rookie season. However, as a result of injuries to the interior of the Rams' defensive line, Brown has been active of late, while still waiting to record any stats to his NFL resume.

CB Robert Rochell

After kickstarting his rookie campaign as a depth option, Rochell got his number called upon following the three-week injury to Darious Williams. Since then, Rochell has started five games, serving as a key piece to the Rams' secondary. Rochell has registered 14 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. His length and physicality has positioned him well to be a mainstay at cornerback for the Rams.

Seahawks Made Strongest Initial Offer Prior to Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Rams

The Seahawks reportedly made the strongest offer to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prior to him signing with the Rams.

19 hours ago

Rams Will Face Ultimate Test Down the Stretch of Remaining Schedule

How does the Rams' remaining schedule shape up the rest of the way?

20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSQxt_0d23ThNx00
By Nicholas Cothrel

Rams' 2021 Rookie Class Midseason Breakdown

How have each member of the Rams' 2021 rookie class fared thus far?

Nov 19, 2021

WR/TE Jacob Harris

The Rams' plan for Harris when they selected him out of UCF was to convert the college wide receiver into a tight end. However, as injuries began to mount at wide receiver and DeSean Jackson requested a trade or to be waived, the Rams converted Harris back to a wide receiver. Harris has been sidelined for the year after tearing his ACL and MCL against the Titans in Week 9. Harris had been strictly a special teams player through the first nine weeks.

DE Earnest Brown

Brown did not make the initial 53-man roster, but was signed to the Rams' practice squad, where he has spent the entire season up to this point.

RB Jake Funk

Funk broke training camp as the Rams' No. 3 running back and one of the team's kick returners who would mix in as the deep man. Funk suffered a torn hamstring, landing him on season-ending injured reserve in Week 6. Prior to going down with an injury, Funk saw just one rushing attempt, while returning four kicks for an average of 22 yards per attempt.

WR Ben Skowronek

The Rams' wide receiver group has been decimated by injuries. As a result, Skowronek has seen a more extensive look in recent weeks, playing 76% of the snaps in Week 10. Skowronek's targets have ultimately been limited due to being buried on the depth chart over the first half of the season, as he's logged just four grabs for 38 yards. Skowronek has contributed on special teams more than anything throughout his rookie campaign.

OLB Chris Garrett

Garrett was a preseason standout, earning himself a spot on the 53-man roster. Since making the team, Garrett has predominately been inactive on gamedays, not being much of a contributor at this stage in his young career.

More from Ram Digest:

  • Rams 2022 NFL Draft: How Many Draft Picks Does L.A. Hold?
  • Jay Glazer: 'Odell Wanted to go to L.A. the Whole Time'
  • Aaron Rodgers Backs Matthew Stafford, Saying He's 'One of the Most Gifted Throwers'

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
RamDigest

Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr.'s role with the Rams just grew considerably following the season-ending ACL injury that Robert Woods suffered on Friday, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. As a result, the Rams will be wasting no time to get Beckham out on the field as he'll make his debut...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Tutu Atwell
Person
Nick
RamDigest

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with a bevy of injuries this week to key players – some whose game status will not be put in jeopardy, while others could potentially be sidelined for Week 9. Rams coach Sean McVay said expectations for this Sunday included Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods,...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month

For the second time in two months, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been awarded NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Throughout the month of October, Kupp registered 38 catches for 557 yards and five touchdowns in five games, adding to his explosive start to the 2021 season. In totality,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Titans#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Wr#Lb Ernest Jones Jones#The Denver Broncos#Tfl#Dt Bobby Brown Iii Brown
RamDigest

Rams Expect CB Darious Williams to Return in Week 9 vs. Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have used a rotation of cornerbacks ever since Darious Williams suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. After being sidelined for three consecutive weeks, the Rams have activated Williams off injured reserve and coach Sean McVay sounded encouraged on Wednesday that Williams will likely play this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams vs. Titans Week 9 Preview

The Los Angeles Rams are on a four-game winning streak, have a shiny new edge rusher and are living large in L.A. With Von Miller preparing for his first game as a member of the Rams, there will be a lot of anticipation leading up to his debut this weekend.
NFL
RamDigest

Report: DeSean Jackson to Sign With Raiders Following Release by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson attempted to seek a trade partner in an effort to move the veteran pass-catcher elsewhere. However, after failing to find any takers, it prompted the Rams to waive him following the end of the NFL trade deadline. Jackson, who went unclaimed...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams vs. Titans Week 9: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Los Angeles Rams will host their second game this season at SoFii Stadium that will be played in the timeslot of Sunday Night Football when the first-place Tennessee Titans come to town. With two teams colliding which hold playoff aspirations, this should shape up to be a close contest...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RamDigest

Rams GM Les Snead on LB Von Miller: 'There's a Long-Term Vision'

The Los Angeles Rams were at the forefront of another big splash, coming one day ahead of the NFL trade deadline as they acquired star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos to an already elite defensive line. Rams general manager, who sent a second and third-round pick in...
NFL
RamDigest

Former Rams WR DeSean Jackson Clears Waivers

After the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson both attempted to seek out a trade partner to move the veteran pass-catcher to a new team, they ultimately came up empty prior to the NFL trade deadline coming to a close. As a result, the Rams placed Jackson on...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams vs. Titans Halftime Report

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans halftime report for Week 9. Jalen Ramsey continues to provide superior coverage, jumping the route of a Ryan Tannehill intended pass for A.J. Brown on the Titans' opening possession for an interception. The Rams' offensive line played their worst half of football as Stafford...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams at 49ers Week 10 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Rams -4 Over/under point total: 49.5. Why the Rams Should Consider Pursuing WR Josh Reynolds Following Release From Titans. The Rams should reunite with former pass-catcher Josh Reynolds following his recent release from the Titans. 6 hours ago. Can Sean McVay Turn up the Heat on Kyle Shanahan's Tenure...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Achieves Milestone Last Set by Jerry Rice

The Los Angeles Rams have been among the league's best teams this season, winning seven of their first eight games. But in Week 9, the Titans got the best of the Rams, giving L.A. their second loss of the season convincingly. While the Rams' Sunday Night Football showing was abysmal...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Can't Overcome Titans' Defensive Efforts in Week 9, Falling 28-16

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten the better of their opponents in seven of their first eight games entering Monday night’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. However, in Week 9, the Titans gave the Rams everything they could handle and more, as Tennessee cruised to a 28-16 victory at SoFi Stadium on primetime.
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
424
Followers
603
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy