I love an iconic shoe that’s actually functional, which is why I’m obsessed with Timberland boots. Whether you’re wearing them in the summer with a cute dress or bundling into them with heavy wool socks in the winter, they’re the perfect all-weather boot. (Yes, I mean all weather. I know I may have to convince some of you that they work in the summer, but trust me, they do.) And if you’re in need of a seasonal, functional, and weather-ready winter boot, the Timberland Black Friday 2021 sale is the perfect time to restock your Timbs collection. Whether you’re shopping for the first time or just want to replace your old worn-out pair, you can take advantage of Black Friday savings for the next week.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO