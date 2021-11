Saints superstar running back and fantasy football stalwart, Alvin Kamara has taken perhaps the biggest step a player can take in their return to the field from injury–he has gotten back on the practice field. Players usually need at least one practice, most of the time being Friday if they are going to play in the game that week. Kamara, according to Nick Underhill on Twitter, not only already got in that mandatory practice, but he is looking as close as ever to returning to the field as well.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO