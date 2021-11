The story of Iowa's season is that they find unique ways to win. That continued on Friday as the Hawkeyes used all three phases to score during the 28-21 win over Nebraska. Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers did everything that was asked of him in more in the first half. The first-time starter didn't show any sign of nerves and executed everything at a high level. Through the first half, he completed all five of his passes for a total of 58 yards. He also had 64 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO