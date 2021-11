TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is hopeful he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, more than three weeks after spraining his left ankle. Murray reiterated the status of his ankle from last week, saying he's made "crazy progress" and is "way further along than I thought I would be." That's left him "pretty close" to playing again, he said Wednesday. Murray added that the decision, which will be made by him, will come down to "just being smart."

