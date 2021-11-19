ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Saturday Is Twin Falls Teen Gift Drive With Local Food Trucks

By Courtney
 7 days ago
A couple of Twin Falls food trucks have come together for a customer appreciation and a teen gift drive. They will also be raffling off some turkeys. If you want to donate some gifts to teens in the Magic Valley that are in need while also eating some delicious food and...

Idaho Lottery $1 Million Raffle Sold Out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you didn't buy an Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle you'll have to wait until next year to get one as all tickets have sold out. The Idaho Lottery announced Tuesday morning that all 250,000 raffle tickets have been sold with the drawing set for December 29. One ticket will be worth one million dollars with 15,000 other prizes worth $15 to $10,000. "We think our players in retail partners for again making the Idaho lottery's annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "right now, there is a ticket worth a guaranteed $1 million. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after Christmas." According to the Idaho Lottery, there are ten, $1,000 prizes in this year's raffle for players who bought the 25000th tickets. Plus, there are 15 daily $1,000 prizes for people who purchased tickets in the first 15 days of sales; Idaho Lottery officials recommend players check their tickets. All players have 180 days from December 29, 2021, to claim their prizes, those over $1,000 will need to claim their winnings at Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise. The Idaho Lottery said it has made more than $900,000 that will go towards Idaho public schools and buildings. In 2020 the $1,000,000 Raffle sold out the first week of December. The Idaho Lottery said this was the faster the game has sold, just 34 days, in the 15 years it has been sold. This is also the first time the raffle sold out before the Thanksgiving holiday. There are a number of ways to check tickets: idaholottery.com, retail locations, the hotline 208-334-4656, or the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for smartphones.
Mule Deer Left to Waste On Island Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking to find out who shot and left a mule deer buck to waste near Burley earlier this month. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement that officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline that the buck was found intact on Peterson Island, just east of town along the Snake River. The animal was shot by a firearm however, at the time only an archery hunt was ongoing. Officers think the animal was killed sometime within a week it was discovered on Nov. 12. Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone that may have been hunting in the area between November 5 and 11, to report it to Officer Nate Woods (208) 539-4406 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999.
Support Local Idahoans At Twin Falls Holiday Vendor Sale This Saturday

The music has already started to play, the trees are popping up around malls and stores, and the lights are beginning to hang from houses, as the Christmas season is approaching. Many have begun their shopping while others, like me, will wait or haven't even thought about it yet. While most will shop online to avoid crowds, there are still reasons worth getting out for to shop this year. There are deals to be found and items to be bought, that may not be online. If you are like me, you may want to see something in person and check it out before dropping your hard-earned money, but don't be like me and wait until the week of Christmas to start.
Need More Christmas Music? Christmas Concert At CSI In Twin Falls Coming

Can you smell it? Can you feel it? Do you hear it everywhere you go? Christmas time is upon us and with it comes holiday traditions, shopping, and music. Christmas music is some of the best music there is, and a good amount of people wish it would play year-round. This time of year it is everywhere; it's on the radio, it's in shopping stores, and people are singing it all over town. If you can't get enough and would love to hear it live, there will be the annual Magic Valley Chorale Christmas Concert on the College of Sothern Idaho (CSI) campus on Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5.
Need Christmas Ideas? Paint With Santa At Hands On In Twin Falls

Shopping for a gift from your children to their other parent is sometimes more of a chore and harder than shopping for yourself. Looking for that one gift that the child likes and is proud to give their mom or dad, can be tough for a parent to find. If you need a good idea this year, try Hands-On in Twin Falls. To make it more fun for you and your child or children, on Saturday, December 4 Santa will be available to paint from 9 AM to 4 PM.
Want To Race? Run Before You Eat At Turkey Trot In Twin Falls

As the holidays approach, the holiday weight is soon to follow. It is the best time of year to stuff our faces and eat everything we can. All the hard work at the gym and the diets we suffered throughout the year are about to be paid off over the next month with eating all the cookies, candy, and holiday food we can fit into our stomachs. To keep the weight down, most people choose to walk or run after or before their feasts. Before you sit down to stuff your face this Thanksgiving, go burn some of those calories by joining the 5k Turkey Trot at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) on Thanksgiving morning.
Idaho Churches Work to Feed the Hungry Over the Holidays

An anonymous private citizen from Oklahoma is feeding some of the hungry in the Magic Valley. Beginning Monday, the 22nd, there will be a weekly giveaway of food boxes at the Magic Valley Mall. In the parking lot where the farmer’s market is usually set up (on the southeast side of the building). This will continue for six weeks. Mondays with one exception. The week following Thanksgiving, the boxes will be provided on Tuesday.
