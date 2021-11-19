ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju returns to practice

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0d23QPco00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OQrT_0d23QPco00

Henri Jokiharju was the first from the injury list to return to practice on Friday. The defenseman did everything during the session, but he’s not going to play Sunday against the New York Rangers. Don Granato said, “Henri looked great, it’s just a matter of strength and making sure we give him the time to get back to strength.

“The only concern going forward would be how fast he may fatigue.” Granato said it usually takes a guy two to four practices at most before they get back going.

Jokiharju has been out since the opener against the Montreal Canadiens. In the first period he took a shot on the ankle, but never left the game. As it turned out, he played the last two periods with a broken bone in his ankle. Jokiharju said, “I just kept the boot on with the skate and that helps you play through the game, but if you take that boot off, it swells and you can’t put the skate back on.”

Jokiharju has missed 15 games and he said, “It’s been tough because I was waiting all summer to get back and then that happened, so it was a big setback for me.”

Jokiharju has been on the ice for over a week. He said it’s been easier being with some of the other guys, “It was a long process with the trainers on the ice and I had Vic, Mitzy and Tucky on the ice as well, so it was bad for our team that it was that many guys but it was nice that I didn’t have to be there by myself.”

With five games next week, Jokiharju hopes to return in that stretch.

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Atlantic Notes: Senators, Jokiharju, Allen

Although the Senators will be able to return to the ice on Saturday to practice, they still won’t have their full squad available. Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports that while eight of the players that were in COVID protocol will have cleared (along with associate coach Jack Capuano) winger Drake Batherson and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (who exited protocol last Saturday only to be re-added later in the day) will remain unavailable for the time being. If all goes according to plan, Ottawa should be able to get back to action on Monday in Colorado with Batherson and Zaitsev being available to rejoin the team partway during their West Coast road trip.
NHL
AllSteelers

Steelers DT Carlos Davis Returns to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis returned to practice on Thursday, opening his 21-day window of activation. Davis remains on Injured Reserve with a knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 1. The Steelers now have 21 days to activate him back to the 53-man roster before he remains on IR for the remainder of the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henri Jokiharju
Person
Don Granato
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Ex-Wild defenseman Ryan Suter returns to Xcel as a Dallas Star

Years after he left the Predators for the Wild, Ryan Suter would get booed when he'd play the puck in Nashville. But that's not the reception he received from fans at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night. The crowd gave him a standing ovation after the Wild acknowledged his return...
NHL
Dallas News

Stars defenseman Ryan Suter looking to refocus on hockey after disappointing return to Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Suter is happy to refocus on hockey. After a day that centered around his return to Minnesota for the first time since he was bought out in the summer, Suter was glad to move past both the Stars’ 7-2 loss to the Wild and the storyline of his homecoming. During the first television timeout of the first period, Minnesota showed a tribute video to Suter on the video board, and the Xcel Energy Center crowd obliged with an ovation.
NHL
buccaneers.com

LS Zach Triner Returns to Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers long-snapper Zach Triner showed impressive grit in the team's 2021 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, playing most of the game with a torn tendon in a finger on his left hand. However, the injury was serious enough to require surgery and send him to injured reserve for seven months. Now, Triner may be close to returning to action.
NFL
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#Henrijokiharju#The Montreal Canadiens
Daily Herald

Bears rookie tackle Teven Jenkins returns to practice

At long last, Teven Jenkins is back at practice. The Bears rookie offensive tackle has been sidelined since July due to a back injury. Jenkins had surgery on the injury in August and started the regular season on the injured reserve list. His return to practice opened a 21-day window...
NFL
chatsports.com

Saquon Barkley returns to practice for New York Giants

Running back Saquon Barkley returned to practice for the New York Giants on Monday. Barkley has not played since suffering an ankle injury early in a Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Practicing on Monday would likely put Barkley on track to return to action next Monday when the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

NHL Buzz: Olofsson returns for Sabres against Rangers

Spurgeon out for Wild with lower-body injury; Stastny nearing return to Jets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Buffalo Sabres. Victor Olofsson returned to the lineup at the New York Rangers on Sunday. Olofsson joined the Sabres for...
NHL
WTAJ

Penguins push winning streak to 4, top reeling Canucks 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the first six weeks of the season grappling with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. One of their few constants has been the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry, whose playoff flameout last spring seems to be an increasingly small speck in his rearview mirror. Jarry made […]
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres' Mittelstadt is back practicing.

Arttu Ruotsalainen will be returning to the lineup and will also be returning to the wing where he excelled last season both in Buffalo and Rochester. He has just two goals and two assists for four points in 15 games playing center.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Tampa Bay Lightning reassign defenseman Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Fredrik Claesson to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Claesson, 29, has skated in three games with the Lightning this season, posting two shots on goal. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 164 career NHL games over seven seasons, notching seven goals and 28 points. He’s also skated in three games for the Crunch this season, posting one assist and a plus-3 rating.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres drop fourth straight with loss to Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres had an early lead Wednesday night, but it quickly slipped away in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. Kyle Okposo scored the first goal of the game, but the Bruins scored four goals in the final 6:31 of the first period to help them cruise to victory.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Casey Mittelstadt joins Sabres on ice, finally close return: ‘A huge step’

BUFFALO – After a 17-game absence, center Casey Mittelstadt joined his teammates this morning, donning a gold non-contact jersey and skating with the Sabres as they prepared for tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins. Now, when will Mittelstadt, who suffered an upper-body injury opening night, be able to play again?...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy