Game Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers At No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin has won six straight games after sluggish start that included losses at home against Penn State and Michigan and to Notre Dame in Chicago. The biggest difference is running back Braelon Allen, who has topped 100 yards on the ground in each of those games.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has been in every game it has played this season, with all seven losses coming by nine points or less. The key to winning the Freedom Trophy will be quarterback Adrian Martinez, who is on the verge of becoming the Cornhuskers’ all-time leader in total offense.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

NEBRASKA at WISCONSIN – Saturday, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Spread: Wisconsin (-9)

O/U Total: 43

Brendan Gulick: Wisconsin 25, Nebraska 17

If you like Big Ten football, this should be a pretty fun game to watch. Nebraska has done a remarkable job of being right in the thick of the game each week, even though they haven’t won many times. The Huskers’ offense is probably better than people give it credit for, they just haven’t gotten enough game-changing plays from Adrian Martinez this season.

On the other side, Wisconsin didn’t look like they were going to factor into the Big Ten championship picture at all early this season, but I think they just might be the team to beat in the West now. That defense has been terrific all season and the Badgers’ offense has figured it out over the last month. I think Wisconsin will be bound for Indianapolis in two weeks.

Andrew Lind: Nebraska 31, Wisconsin 28

Wisconsin is playing as well defensively as any team in the country as of late, and the Badgers’ offense really turned the corner once Allen, a true freshman who reclassified from the 2022 recruiting cycle, was inserted into the starting lineup.

That said, Nebraska has not lost a game by more than nine points – including a game against Ohio State’s high-powered offense earlier this month. Is this the game they finally get over the hump? All depends on Adrian Martinez making a game-changing play instead of a mistake late.

