Good morning, my name is Gregory Anderson and I am the President & CEO of Bridge Street Development Corporation in Bedford-Stuyvesant Brooklyn. For many years, Bridge Street has conducted outreach to property owners on the lien sale list in an effort to preserve homeownership by the residents of our community. And for many years, as a direct result of the tax lien sale, the rate of homeownership by black and brown people in our community has continued to decline.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO