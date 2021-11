THE DEFENSE SHOULD JUST DO WHAT THEY DID AGAINST SYRACUSE. This is a joke but if we’re being honest, Louisville needs to continue to stop the run this week. Mataeo Durant is not as dangerous as Sean Tucker but he is capable of breaking off long runs and getting the offense into manageable situations. UofL all but shut down Syracuse’s offense because they were able to force them into long-yardage situations on third down. They must do the same this week.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO