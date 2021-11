Kudos to Saint Paul’s Forestry Department. Last week I sent an email to them, mentioning that a tree on our block needed attention. An older locust tree had a limb branching out over the street. I could see right through some cracks in the limb, which was about 10 inches in diameter. I was concerned that it might fall on a car or worse, a person. Within 15 minutes, I had an email back from an employee, saying that a truck would come to check it out. Within another 30 minutes, the truck was there and I pointed out the branch. I left for an errand, and not more than two hours after I had reported it, the tree branch had been removed and everything was cleaned up.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO