ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tamra Judge Jokes She Doesn’t Know Who Ramona Singer Is

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhdiR_0d23NLwp00

There are only a handful of characters in Real Housewives history that are truly experts at playing the game. They’re OGs as we call them, people who bring a good balance of drama, real-life stories and can throw shade like the best of them. Kenya Moore is one that immediately comes to mind. Or Karen Huger . But the most skilled housewives star in my book will forever be Tamra Judge.

Tammy Sue is a bonafide Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She has the best comebacks and isn’t scared to stir the pot to make good TV. RHOC will never be the same without her on the cast, so thankfully she’ll be on the next season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip at Dorinda Medley’s home. But ahead of that, Tamra decided to make fun of some other OGs who have a tendency to say the wrong thing. Of course, I’m talking about Ramona Singer.

RELATED: Tamra Judge Says She Never Set Up Scenes Or Storylines On Real Housewives Of Orange County

If you’ve watched the first few episodes of RHUGT , you know that the Ramonacoaster is in full force. She’s pissed off everybody, particularly Twirl , for her nightmare vacation behavior. She’s the common denominator for problems, which is pretty much the same throughout the entire history of the Real Housewives of New York. And as if she wasn’t getting it from her RHUGT co-stars, now Tammy Sue is taking a chance to dunk on her. The drama.

Mona appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week with her RHUGT co-stars and looked stunning. Ramona never looks her age, and that was particularly the case during the recent appearance. Celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael, who works with many of the Real Housewives, posted a photo of Ramona in glam for the show. And Tamra , who also has a relationship with Julius, wrote a shady comment. “Who is that?” she wrote. Hilarious. It’s a little apropos considering all of the hate she and Vicki Gunvalson get for their plastic surgery, but I digress. Something tells me Ramona is NOT laughing at Tamra’s comment like the rest of the internet. But you know who might be? Rihanna , and that makes it even better.

RELATED: Vicki Gunvalson Disses Real Housewives OGs Kyle Richards & Ramona Singer

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TAMRA’S SHADE TOWARD RAMONA? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF RAMONA’S LOOK ON WWHL THIS WEEK?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Tamra Judge Jokes She Doesn’t Know Who Ramona Singer Is appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Ramona Singer Calls Kenya Moore A ‘Bitch’ During Heated Fight On ‘RHUGT’ Flight — Watch

Drama exploded almost immediately on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ with headstrong stars Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore going at it. It doesn’t take long for the Real Housewives to get heated! When travelling via private jet to a Caribbean getaway for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, famed Bravolebrities Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore hit some turbulence, as Kenya accused Ramona of flirting with another man while she was still married to then-husband Mario Singer.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Says She Changed Andy Cohen’s Life & Slams Him For Building Real Housewives Franchise “On The Backs Of Women”

Another day, another drama unfolding from the housewives book Not All Diamonds And Rosé by Dave Quinn! Unlike his usual careful, neutral position, Andy Cohen did not hold back in the new book, published by Andy Cohen Books. The daddy of housewives seemingly had a scolding to deliver regarding former Real Housewives of New York City star […] The post Carole Radziwill Says She Changed Andy Cohen’s Life & Slams Him For Building Real Housewives Franchise “On The Backs Of Women” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Why Andy Cohen Is ‘So Glad’ Erika Jayne’s $1,000 Disney Stock Baby Gift Never Arrived

No hard feelings here! Erika Jayne gave Andy Cohen a lavish gift for his baby shower, but it never arrived — and he’s actually happy about it. “Erika gave me a card that said she had given me I believe it was $2,000 — no, I think it was $1,000 shares of Disney stock, which is really expensive,” the Bravo boss, 53, said during a Tuesday, November 2, event at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City promoting his new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love. “I called her and I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ and she said, ‘That’s what we give to all the kids in our life.'”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps And Ramona Singer Think A Casting Shake Up Is Needed On Real Housewives Of New York

Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, both of Real Housewives of New York, are looking to grow their New York posse. According to a People, both ladies are hoping for new cast members IF RHONY returns. The two longtime frenemies were on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show promoting their juicy new program called the Real […] The post Luann de Lesseps And Ramona Singer Think A Casting Shake Up Is Needed On Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore “Didn’t Get That Sense” That Ramona Singer Was Racist While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Following Reported Racism Investigation/Investigations Against Ramona

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York was disappointing and dismal. Eboni K. Williams came aboard as the first Black Housewife on the franchise, and immediately clashed with Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps. There were rumblings that the show was going on a permanent hiatus. Then, the RHONY reunion was cancelled. While most […] The post Kenya Moore “Didn’t Get That Sense” That Ramona Singer Was Racist While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Following Reported Racism Investigation/Investigations Against Ramona appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Snatches up Ramona Singer + Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Went Too Far

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey clashed on RHUGT. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey clashed as they filmed season 1 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” In fact, they had tense conversations about their friendship. As they had issues with the other women both questioned if the other truly had their back during the contentious moments. Interestingly enough, Kenya’s biggest blowup on the show so far has been with Ramona Singer. The “Real Housewives of New York” star has rubbed Kenya the wrong way multiple times. But things came to a head during Kenya’s yacht event. After the ladies have drinks, a conversation goes left between Kenya and Ramona.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of New York Reunion Reportedly Cancelled Because Of Racism Complaints/Investigation Against Ramona Singer From Eboni K. Williams & A Crew Member

When Bravo producers decided that the Real Housewives Of New York would not have a Season 13 reunion, it was assumed that it was because of catastrophically low ratings.  Well, that was not the entire truth.  Though, the season finale was one step up from pulse-less.  Was anyone going to be clamoring for more of […] The post Real Housewives Of New York Reunion Reportedly Cancelled Because Of Racism Complaints/Investigation Against Ramona Singer From Eboni K. Williams & A Crew Member appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Ultimate Girls#Dorinda Medley#Ramonacoaster
Reality Tea

Gretchen Rossi Slams Tamra Judge As “Evil, Calculating And Manipulative”

Gretchen Rossi is long (and I mean long) gone from Real Housewives of Orange County. Now, she’s best known for filtering her Instagram pics within an inch of her life. Oh and she is still with the always slimy Slade Smiley and they have a baby together. I would love to tell you whether or […] The post Gretchen Rossi Slams Tamra Judge As “Evil, Calculating And Manipulative” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TVShowsAce

‘RHOC’: Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Shocking Medical Confession

Truly Real Housewives of The OC fans are shocked to hear former alum Vicki Gunvalson‘s latest confession. Gunvalson’s recent appearance on the Jeff Lewis Live SiriusXM podcast has left many longtime Bravo fans talking about her recent confessions. Vicki appears alongside her close and longtime reality partner in crime Tamra...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Emily Simpson’s Husband Shane Simpson Finally Passed The Bar Exam

We’re inching closer and closer to the sweet Season 16 of Real Housewives of Orange County, and Heather Dubrow is coming back to save the sinking ship of a show. It’s sure to be interesting to see the show without Kelly Dodd or Braunwyn Windham-Burke. And it’s up in the air whether or not Tamra Judge […] The post Emily Simpson’s Husband Shane Simpson Finally Passed The Bar Exam appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Slams Ramona Singer For Being “Blatantly Disrespectful” During Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

It sounds like Kenya Moore took a ride on the Ramonacoaster while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The crossover event we’ve all been waiting for is finally here, and Kenya is opening up about what it was like to be on an island with six other all-star Housewives. In an interview with Page Six, […] The post Kenya Moore Slams Ramona Singer For Being “Blatantly Disrespectful” During Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Bonded With Kenya Moore And Cynthia Bailey Most On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

There’s been a lot of drama coming out of Bravo’s latest creation, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The show features an all-star cast that spans multiple franchises. Producers flew the women down to Turks and Caicos and let them loose all for our viewing pleasure. And so far, it has been. So who is there? […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Bonded With Kenya Moore And Cynthia Bailey Most On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Luis Ruelas Gave Teresa Giudice A Love Note For Every Day She Was Away Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

In case you somehow haven’t heard, the queen of Real Housewives of New Jersey found her guido prince charming. Teresa Giudice is an engaged woman, and after the rollercoaster that was her relationship with Joe Giudice, I’m happy for her. The majority of people in her inner circle, such as Dolores Catania, Joe Gorga and […] The post Luis Ruelas Gave Teresa Giudice A Love Note For Every Day She Was Away Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives’ Kyle Richards Weighs In On Working With Ramona Singer Following Ultimate Girls Trip Drama

The long-awaited Real Housewives franchise crossover special, Ultimate Girls Trip, is finally here and streaming on Peacock. It stars the biggest names of their respective spinoffs: New York City’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga and Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards. Four episodes have already dropped, with more to come in the next few weeks. But as some of the cast would tell it, the major issues stem from Singer and their failed attempts to reign in her notorious mouth. Since then, Richards has weighed in with a slightly different take on working with the controversial alum on the new series.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Put Her Drink On The Stage At A Broadway Play

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer is well-known for her outrageous behavior, which ranges from humorous to offensive. For instance, Ramona tried to cancel her appearance on Watch What Happens Live the afternoon of the show because she was offered Lady Gaga tickets. Host Andy Cohen brought up Ramona’s attempt to ditch him […] The post Ramona Singer Put Her Drink On The Stage At A Broadway Play appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy