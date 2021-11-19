Tamra Judge Jokes She Doesn’t Know Who Ramona Singer Is

There are only a handful of characters in Real Housewives history that are truly experts at playing the game. They’re OGs as we call them, people who bring a good balance of drama, real-life stories and can throw shade like the best of them. Kenya Moore is one that immediately comes to mind. Or Karen Huger . But the most skilled housewives star in my book will forever be Tamra Judge.

Tammy Sue is a bonafide Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She has the best comebacks and isn’t scared to stir the pot to make good TV. RHOC will never be the same without her on the cast, so thankfully she’ll be on the next season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip at Dorinda Medley’s home. But ahead of that, Tamra decided to make fun of some other OGs who have a tendency to say the wrong thing. Of course, I’m talking about Ramona Singer.

If you’ve watched the first few episodes of RHUGT , you know that the Ramonacoaster is in full force. She’s pissed off everybody, particularly Twirl , for her nightmare vacation behavior. She’s the common denominator for problems, which is pretty much the same throughout the entire history of the Real Housewives of New York. And as if she wasn’t getting it from her RHUGT co-stars, now Tammy Sue is taking a chance to dunk on her. The drama.

Mona appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week with her RHUGT co-stars and looked stunning. Ramona never looks her age, and that was particularly the case during the recent appearance. Celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael, who works with many of the Real Housewives, posted a photo of Ramona in glam for the show. And Tamra , who also has a relationship with Julius, wrote a shady comment. “Who is that?” she wrote. Hilarious. It’s a little apropos considering all of the hate she and Vicki Gunvalson get for their plastic surgery, but I digress. Something tells me Ramona is NOT laughing at Tamra’s comment like the rest of the internet. But you know who might be? Rihanna , and that makes it even better.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TAMRA’S SHADE TOWARD RAMONA? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF RAMONA’S LOOK ON WWHL THIS WEEK?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Tamra Judge Jokes She Doesn’t Know Who Ramona Singer Is appeared first on Reality Tea .