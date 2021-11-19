The Best Gifts for Lady Gaga Fans This Christmas

LADY GAGA RELEASES 'THE POWER OF KINDNESS': The Born This Way Foundation, the non-profit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia to support the mental health of young people, released a World Kindness Day special on Friday (Nov. 12th). The Power of Kindness is a short film highlighting the personal mental health experiences of a group of young people and exploring the strong relationship between kindness and mental health. Throughout the film, Gaga and mental health expert Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble engage in conversation with 11 young people, who openly talk about their mental health journeys, support one another, and defy the stigma, one story at a time.
