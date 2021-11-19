ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Gifts for Lady Gaga Fans This Christmas

By uDiscover Team
udiscovermusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need a Christmas present for a devoted Lady Gaga fan, we’ve got exactly what you’re looking for. These are our picks for the best gifts for Lady Gaga lovers this holiday season. Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale Vinyl Box Set. Tony Bennett and...

www.udiscovermusic.com

papermag.com

Lady Gaga, Gwyneth and Elle Fanning Top This Week's Best Dressed

This week saw the return of two major celeb-fueled events on opposite sides of the US: the CFDA Awards in New York and the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. Both made for some thrilling red carpets, with Gucci getting the most spotlight by far. Other fashion moments came courtesy of Lady Gaga, who's in the early stops of her "House of Gucci" press tour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1043theparty.com

Quickies: Lady Gaga + Shakira!

LADY GAGA RELEASES 'THE POWER OF KINDNESS': The Born This Way Foundation, the non-profit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia to support the mental health of young people, released a World Kindness Day special on Friday (Nov. 12th). The Power of Kindness is a short film highlighting the personal mental health experiences of a group of young people and exploring the strong relationship between kindness and mental health. Throughout the film, Gaga and mental health expert Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble engage in conversation with 11 young people, who openly talk about their mental health journeys, support one another, and defy the stigma, one story at a time.
MENTAL HEALTH
CinemaBlend

Longtime Britney Spears Fan Lady Gaga Weighs In As Singer's Conservatorship Ends

At long last, Britney Spears is free. Fans everywhere have been cheering for nearly a week now after a judge finally lifted the pop star’s restrictive conservatorship formerly headed up by her father. In addition to her leagues of adoring followers, many celebrities took to social media to congratulate Britney Spears on her hard won victory - including none other than longtime fan and fellow Vegas-friendly entertainer Lady Gaga.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinema Blend

The Best Gift Ideas For Fans Of The Shining

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is a film with a potent legacy. It’s a work of haunting beauty and exceptional psychological terror, and every frame is a cinematic wonder. In the four decades since its release, it has continued to enrapture audiences, and continues to be widely celebrated as one of the greatest horror movies of all time. Part of that celebration involves fans developing collections with items either from or inspired by the feature – which brings us to the subject of this feature.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Will Air On TV Just Once This Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your Christmas traditions include gathering the family to watch classic holiday TV specials,...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Jimmy Kimmel Refuses to Appear on MyPillow Guy’s Show Because He’s ‘Dying to See’ Their ‘Fake Jimmy’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday he has decided to refuse MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s request the late-night host appear on Lindell’s online channel during its 96-hour long “Thanks-A-Thon” this week. It’s not because he doesn’t want to “Zoom with a bunch of conspiracy theorists over Thanksgiving” (because he totally does), it’s...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES

