A number of production models have been unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show and of them all, the 2022 Lincoln Zephyr might just be the most attractive. Featured in this video from YouTuber Wheelsboy, the new Zephyr is one of the best-looking sedans launched recently. The front end is particularly striking thanks to the large grille, LED light bar, and pronounced air intakes. The rear of the Lincoln also stands out and sports LED taillights with a light bar. It has some hints of the Audi A7 and that’s no bad thing. A number of gloss black elements add to the visual appeal of the sedan.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO