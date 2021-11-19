ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Felon Busted For Meth On The Same Day He Was Sentenced For Another Crime

By Bill Galluccio
 7 days ago
A convicted felon in Colorado found himself back in jail just hours after he was sentenced to probation. The City of Fountain Police Department received a report of a careless driver and pulled over David Miller , 40, on Wednesday (November 17) afternoon.

When officers approached his car, they saw suspected narcotics inside and searched the vehicle. They found two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and around $4,000 in cash.

Miller was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II-controlled substance, careless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Earlier in the day, Miller was sentenced to probation for a felony charge of menacing with a weapon. He has a lengthy criminal history and has been sentenced to jail seven different times.

