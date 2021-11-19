ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Rhule Announces Cam Newton 'Will Take The First Snap' Against WFT

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9jr6_0d23LvDD00

The Panthers head coach did not rule out P.J. Walker playing, though.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cam Newton will start for the Panthers against the Washington Football Team and his former coach, Ron Rivera.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule confirmed to reporters on Friday that 32-year-old "will take the first snap," but P.J. Walker may also play.

“We’ll have both guys up, ready to play and we’ll probably play both of them,” Rhule said, per the Charlotte Observer .

Rhule had said earlier in the week that they were "trending" toward having Newton start, and per the Observer , Newton had been given first-team reps. His return to Carolina was a highly welcomed one last week and he didn't waste any time finding the end zone. He scored two touchdowns in his first two plays against Arizona, despite Walker starting. Newton was subbed in during red-zone situations.

"Cam was brought here to help us win. ... I expect him to work to become a guy that can help us win week in and week out," Rhule told reporters Wednesday.

This will mark Newton's first start since the 2020 season, when he was with the Patriots. It'll be his first start at Bank of America Stadium since Week 2 during the '19 campaign.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Panthers news, head over to All Panthers .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers coach Matt Rhule fires back at false Cam Newton idea

Cam Newton is returning to the Carolina Panthers after finding himself as a free agent before the start of the 2021 season, and head coach Matt Rhule has high expectations on the team’s former star quarterback. While some might believe that the signing of Newton is just a publicity move...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
thecomeback.com

Matt Rhule has interesting comment about Cam Newton’s status

Cam Newton returned to the Carolina Panthers and the NFL last week, literally announcing “I’M BACK” after scoring a rushing touchdown on his first snap. He would later follow that up with a touchdown pass to cement his long-awaited return to the league. The next step, of course, is for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
WRAL News

Cam Newton, Matt Rhule react to monumental reunion in Carolina

Charlotte, N.C. — Cam Newton's return to the Carolina Panthers has drawn plenty of fanfare and excitement for Panthers fans in the past 24 hours. On Friday afternoon, Newton and Panthers coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media for the first time since the reunion was made official on Thursday. Rhule said it's unlikely that Newton will play in Sunday's game at Arizona, but he is expected to travel with the team. Rhule said he felt Newton was in great shape despite not playing so far this season.
NFL
National football post

Cam Newton preparing to start for Panthers vs. WFT

Cam Newton will practice like the starting quarterback this week for the Carolina Panthers, even though coach Matt Rhule stopped just short of naming him the starter for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. The Panthers signed Newton, 32, to a free-agent deal last week after putting quarterback Sam...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Cam Newton set to take majority of first-team reps this week

Newton taking first-team reps at practice puts him in line to start Sunday against Washington. It's a huge swing for the former-MVP, who was without a job just last week. If Newton starts, he would become a volatile QB2 who could deliver some rushing touchdown upside, but not much of a floor in the passing game. Nonetheless, he should certainly be picked up in SuperFlex leagues.
NFL
abc11.com

Cam Newton produces touchdowns on first two plays back with Carolina Panthers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It didn't take long for Cam Newton to make an impact in his return to the Carolina Panthers. The 32-year-old quarterback produced touchdowns on his first two plays Sunday to propel Carolina to a 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Newton brought much-needed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Charlotte Observer#Patriots#Bank Of America Stadium
Bleacher Report

Cam Newton to Take Majority of Panthers Practice Reps Ahead of WFT Game, Per HC Rhule

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will take the majority of first-team reps this week, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday. Newton, who rejoined the Panthers last week, was on the field in special packages for Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. He threw for a touchdown and rushed for another while putting up 22 total yards in the 34-10 blowout at State Farm Stadium.
NFL
AL.com

Cam Newton scores TD on his first run of 2021 season

The Carolina Panthers signed quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday, and it paid immediate dividends on Sunday. Quarterback Colt McCoy fumbled away the football on a sack to end Arizona’s first possession, giving the Panthers possession at the Cardinals 15-yard line. · MARK INGRAM BECOMES SAINTS’ ALL-TIME RUSHING LEADER. · TITANS...
NFL
247Sports

Panthers coach Matt Rhule mum on Cam Newton, PJ Walker as Carolina's starting QB for Week 11

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would not say if Cam Newton will start his team's next game following Sunday's 34-10 win at Arizona, but complimented the quarterback's ability to quickly learn the playbook after signing this past week. A franchise favorite for a decade prior to his release ahead of the 2020 season, Newton inked a one-year deal with the Panthers a few days before throwing a touchdown pass and running for another in Week 10 against the Cardinals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The State

What Matt Rhule said is next for the Panthers, and what’s ahead for Cam Newton

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after looking over film Monday morning, he felt his team played its most complete performance of the season in Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Cardinals. The Panthers dominated on defense, holding the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals to 169 yards of total offense. They also played well...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cam Newton Scores on First Two Opportunities vs. Cardinals

State Farm Stadium has a special place in quarterback Cam Newton's heart. Ten years ago as a rookie in 2011, Newton made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium, passing for 422 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. Newton became the first rookie quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in his debut, and would eventually grow into one of the league's most captivating players.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy