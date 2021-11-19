ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave of armadillos rolling into NC and may be here to stay; interactive map shows where they’ve been spotted

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

(WGHP) — A wave of armadillos known to travel through the southern United States has started moving into habitats further north, including North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission .

The NCWRC is asking anyone who sees an armadillo to report it.

If you spot an armadillo in the wild, you can upload and share any photos on the NC Armadillo Project , which launched in 2019.

As of Nov. 2021, 71 armadillos have been reported as part of the project.

The nine-banded armadillo is native to Central and South America and was first recorded in Texas in 1849.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzAP4_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMRHK_0d23LUZi00
    The nine-banded armadillo is a solitary, mainly nocturnal animal, found in many kinds of habitats, from mature and secondary rainforests to grassland and dry scrub. It is an insectivore, feeding chiefly on ants, termites, and other small invertebrates (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzSIi_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo (credit: Jay Butfiloski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnmeS_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vuHU_0d23LUZi00
    A nine-banded armadillo (Dasypus novemcinctus) in the Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge, Georgia, USA (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AYdl_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo In Florida Wetlands (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5ysH_0d23LUZi00
    Emerging through tall grass and foliage, a nine-banded armadillo quickly walks into the open in Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge in West Texas (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asMlV_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AamkN_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1Y0S_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wx4vt_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seyTE_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmwL3_0d23LUZi00
    Nine-banded armadillo (Getty Images)

The armadillos have since expanded their range north and east, crossing the Mississippi River sometime in the early 1940s, appearing in western Tennessee in 1980 and reaching North Carolina in 2007 , according to the NCWRC.

"As of December 2020, we documented armadillos in 23 counties, stretching from Cherokee to Dare counties," said Colleen Olfenbuttel, a biologist who monitors armadillo expansion with the NCWRC. "We have had reports of armadillos in 57 counties, but cannot confirm all those reports due to lack of pictures or a carcass. And in at least four western counties, the population has become established based on evidence of breeding and young armadillos."

Researchers in NC believe the armadillos are moving into new areas like the Blue Ridge Mountains because of climate change.

“Whether armadillos continue spreading beyond their current range will be largely determined by climate,” Olfenbuttel said. “Mild winter temperature conditions are good for armadillos. Since they lack thick insulation and must dig for most foods, freezing conditions can cause them to starve or freeze to death. However, North Carolina is experiencing fewer long stretches of below-freezing weather, which is allowing armadillos to expand northward.”

The range that armadillos are found across the north and south is expected to increase as global temperatures continue to rise .

"We expect the armadillo to continue to naturally expand its range in North Carolina as their populations increase in North Carolina and in adjacent states," Olfenbuttel said.

Researchers say North Carolinians should not be concerned with armadillos in the state.

"While armadillos are often associated with leprosy, it is fairly uncommon and can easily be avoided by wearing gloves if you ... touch or handle an armadillo," Olfenbuttel. "The main issue we see with armadillos is the damage they can cause through their foraging behavior, as they will dig up gardens, flower beds, lawns, and golf courses to find insects, grubs, and earthworms.

Click here to learn more about armadillos in NC.

