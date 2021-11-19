ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

By Lauran Neergaard, Matthew Perrone / Associated Press
ABQJournal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. Until now,...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Washington Informer

Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System can detect possible safety issues in vaccines. Anyone can submit an unverified report, regardless of whether a vaccine is known to have caused the problem. Yet viral messages continue to misuse the VAERS data, and flawed calculations, to claim the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is unsafe and will cause many more deaths than it will prevent. The post Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Power 93.7 WBLK

90% of New Yorkers Received Vaccine, Why Are COVID-19 Cases Increasing?

New York residents have been getting vaccinated, but the COVID-19 positivity rates in many regions in the state are worse than pre-vaccine numbers. As a matter of fact, the county that is home to New York's second-biggest city, Buffalo, just issued a new indoor mask mandate. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz announced that the new mandate has been put in place to try to lower WNY's COVID-19 positivity rate, which was almost 10 percent as of Sunday, November 21, 2021 (see below).
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Americans#Johnson Johnson#The Associated Press
International Business Times

6 Dead After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In Taiwan

At least 6 people have died in Taiwan after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a health official. Chuang Jen-Hsiang, a spokesperson for the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said Tuesday that among the deceased, the youngest patient was an 18-year-old woman. The six people were reported to have died following vaccination. The deaths were reported Monday, reported Taiwan News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: What to know about new CDC guidelines, where to get it, side effects

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's a snap to figure out the rules for who's eligible for the Moderna booster shot against COVID-19: If you're an adult 18 years of age and older, you can get a booster six months after you receive your second Moderna vaccine shot. The rules around mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers are easy to figure out, too. Just keep reading.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help

Vaccines are the holy grails of disease prevention. These medical marvels confer significant protection against diseases — whether a childhood infection, annual influenza or a novel coronavirus — that can easily cause undue suffering. The polio vaccine prevents polio, a highly contagious viral childhood illness that causes nerve damage and can lead to paralysis and a permanent inability to breathe. The chickenpox vaccine prevents the itchy rash in children and its potential reappearance in adults as shingles, given that the chickenpox virus stays with people after the infection and can reactivate later in life. The COVID-19 vaccine prevents serious illness,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,072 additional cases over two days with 3,465 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,950 additional coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving and 6,122 on Friday, for a two-day total of 12,072. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,039 cases per day, up 51.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.72 million infections statewide. Case counts have been rising over the past month, most rapidly in counties ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Times

Oregon drops outdoor mask rule, plans vaccine verification system

New vaccine verification system in the works as Oregon hopes to 'turn back tsunami of infection'No more masks outdoors, new COVID-19 quarantine protocols and testing in schools and a vaccination verification system were announced by state health and education officials Tuesday. In a wide-ranging press call, Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said there was reason for optimism with the seven-day average of new cases at 822 on Tuesday, Nov. 23, down from more than 2,000 around Labor Day. "We've been able to turn back the tsunami of infection," Allen said. But the state would not give a firm timeline...
OREGON STATE
AFP

Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Covid vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent, the WHO said Wednesday, warning that people were falling into a false sense of security concerning jabs. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many vaccinated people were wrongly thinking the jab meant they no longer needed to take any other precautions. Fully-immunised people must stick with measures to avoid catching the virus and passing it on, Tedros insisted, spelling out how the more contagious Delta meant the vaccines were not as effective against transmission. "We're concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," Tedros told reporters.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy