Ready to try out the free and open source Godot Engine? Here's a fun chance. As part of the month-long Go Godot Jam 2 Festival, their Game Jam will start soon!. The main target for the whole thing is of course the Godot audience, however the Festival as a whole is hoping to bring in new people into gave development and showcase Godot as a solid alternative for people looking to switch engines. Officially, the actual Game Jam starts on November 19 but at 10PM UTC the timer ticking down on the itch.io page is up where the actual theme will be revealed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO