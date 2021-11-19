Top 5 Holiday Gifts To Yourself In Biglaw

It’s November already, and before we know it holiday season is gonna hit us in the face! And, if you’re one of those late and tardy gift planners/buyers like me, then it’s probably not a bad idea, to start thinking up of some cool Christmas presents already! People always appreciate presents for their home, since personal gifts have a higher rate of failure than success. I mean everybody has different tastes, and the likelihood of you buying a present that perfectly matches your friend’s personal style is very low! Hence, we’ve curated a collection of unique and innovative gifts for homes that go beyond your ordinary scented candles, and traditional vases. This collection of products ranges from an automated kitchen appliance that let’s you grow your own mushrooms to a home security camera inspired by the viral Netflix series Squid Games! These exciting products are a far cry from the boring holiday presents we are so accustomed to giving and receiving. Brighten up the holidays for your loved ones with these inventive yet super functional designs!

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO