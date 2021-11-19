ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Holiday Gifts To Yourself In Biglaw

By Lateral Link
 7 days ago

With the holidays approaching, now is a great time to reflect. Of course, the holidays are an opportunity to think about the important people in your life. Don’t forget to do that. But as we near the end of a very busy year for most Biglaw attorneys, you may also want...

Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone

Please find a selection of great brands, the latest technology, and unique finds for him and her, including household items, games, security gear and also for pets!. This must-have wellness gadget for the whole family strengthens and trains your brain for more energy, improved focus, better sleep, easier meditation, and a lot less stress is perfect for anyone. It’s a subscription-based app containing hundreds of unique sessions that stimulate inherent neuroplasticity and parasympathetic balance in the brain. Described as “Peloton…but for brain fitness,” braintapping sessions can be accessed with any headphones but the experience is enhanced by using BrainTap’s proprietary headset which engages full-spectrum brainwave activity.
The Top 10 Products designed to be the ultimate holiday gifts for the homes of your loved ones!

It’s November already, and before we know it holiday season is gonna hit us in the face! And, if you’re one of those late and tardy gift planners/buyers like me, then it’s probably not a bad idea, to start thinking up of some cool Christmas presents already! People always appreciate presents for their home, since personal gifts have a higher rate of failure than success. I mean everybody has different tastes, and the likelihood of you buying a present that perfectly matches your friend’s personal style is very low! Hence, we’ve curated a collection of unique and innovative gifts for homes that go beyond your ordinary scented candles, and traditional vases. This collection of products ranges from an automated kitchen appliance that let’s you grow your own mushrooms to a home security camera inspired by the viral Netflix series Squid Games! These exciting products are a far cry from the boring holiday presents we are so accustomed to giving and receiving. Brighten up the holidays for your loved ones with these inventive yet super functional designs!
Feast and Field Holiday Gift Guide: Top Picks

Over the past year, the Feast and Field team has traveled around the country to celebrate makers, farmers and growers who are transforming the food landscape in America. Here are some of the amazing products we’ve discovered on this journey — consider this your insider Feast and Field holiday shopping list.
State
California State
The Best Self-Care Gifts to Spoil Yourself with This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Although the holiday season is sure to make you feel merry and bright, it also brings about just as much anxiety and stress. You'll fret about the long flight back to your hometown, endure awkward conversations about your dating life with your distant relatives, and panic over the lack of suitable options that fit your eating style at the dinner table.
Experts list top holiday toys, gifts for the 2021 season

PHOENIX — Record holiday sales are expected this year and just in time, this year's list of the top 100 gifts is out. The list was compiled using search data and tracking of the most googled gifts. A lot of beloved favorites from TV lead the way in the toy...
Holiday Gift Guide: For the Hostess

Last week, we kicked off this season of gift giving with a gift guide for the cooks in your life. This week, we want to shift gears slightly and suggest some fun ideas for the hostess. Shop Local: Central Florida Gifts. A quick stop in Clementine will unequivocally inspire your...
The Hours At The Best In Biglaw ARE Getting Longer

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to a new report by Wells Fargo Private Bank Legal Specialty Group, at the Am Law 50, by what percentage has attorney hours worked increased in the first nine month of 2021?. Imagine if timekeeping, billing, and...
Top Holiday Trends For 2021: Personalized Gifts, Holiday Cards and Home Decor

(BPT) - The holiday season is a special time to share meaningful moments and gifts with loved ones to show each other you care. This year, people are finding new ways to celebrate and share joy with customized cards, personalized gifts and festive decor topping holiday lists. “As consumers get...
Super Cool Gifts You’re Gonna Want to Keep for Yourself

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you're ahead on your holiday shopping, snaps...
Best gift under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts under $50 are best? Sometimes, the best gifts are also budget-friendly. Whether it’s a last-minute present for an out-of-touch relative or a stocking stuffer for a roommate, cheap gifts reaffirm what we love most about gift-giving: that it’s the thought that counts and […]
Best Holiday Gifts for Teachers

The holiday season is the perfect time to recognize teachers for everything they do for your kiddos. From foodies to plant lovers, we’ve a got gift idea for every educator on your list. Check out these 10 local spots. With sassy cocktail napkins (starting at $10), fountain pens ($40), travel...
7 gifts to treat yourself, including luxury skincare + Homewood favorites

While you’re making your list and checking it twice, don’t forget to grab a gift for numero uno in your life—you! We talked with the team at Skin Wellness Dermatology to get their top recs on gifts to treat yourself this holiday season. From skincare treatments to Homewood finds, here’s what they recommend.
Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
