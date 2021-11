(Greenfield, MA) — The city of Greenfield now knows how it will spend its allotment of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner has told the city council that the majority of the money will go to pay for the housing creation and the ongoing build-out of the city’s high speed Internet system run by G-CET. Wedegartner also said the city plans to use $200,000 to buy a standalone restroom known as a “Portland Loo,” a specially designed apparatus which is expected to be vast improvement over conventional portable toilets currently on the market.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO