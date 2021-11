Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will take their long-running feud to Las Vegas on Friday as they compete in a 12-hole exhibition match at the Wynn Golf Club. The pair’s rivalry seemed to cool at the Ryder Cup in September, with the two Americans even exchanging a hug at the victory press conference, but have resumed their online trash-talking in the run-up to Friday’s pay-per-view contest. Koepka and DeChambeau will be mic’d up throughout the event, with reigning PGA champion Phil Mickelson able to speak directly to both competitors from the commentary booth, where he’ll be joined by Charles...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO