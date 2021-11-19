ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning Inc. announces Velocity® Vials to help speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

By George Stockburger
 7 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.”

The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and speed of the Velocity Vials’ manufacturing.

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at Corning Inc. Innovation Support Center

Corning says the increased speed and efficiency of producing the Velocity Vials will also help address industry supply chain challenges and meet global demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Velocity Vials can deliver better economics, better quality, and a more environmentally sustainable design compared with traditional borosilicate packaging. Velocity Vials’ protective uniform coating can improve filling line efficiency by 20% to 50% while lowering pharmaceutical production costs and providing a streamlined regulatory process for post-market drugs. Compared with conventional vials, Velocity Vials can also reduce damage that leads to particles, breaks, and cracks.

Corning says Catalent, Inc. – a global manufacturing partner to leading drugmakers – is on track to deliver more than 1 billion doses in 2021 and recently implemented Velocity Vials in some of its fill-finish lines in Bloomington, Indiana.

“Ensuring consistent production, high quality, and less downtime is essential as we work to keep pharmaceutical supply chains moving, and to this extent, Corning’s Velocity Vials have already shown very promising results,” said Denis Johnson, vice president and general manager of Catalent’s premiere drug product manufacturing facility in Bloomington. “Corning’s Velocity Vials demonstrated a significant improvement in efficiency when compared with traditional borosilicate vials on our fill-finish lines.”

Velocity Vials join Corning Valor® Glass vials and pharmaceutical glass tubing as the company’s newest innovation as Corning builds a comprehensive, end-to-end pharmaceutical packaging portfolio. Corning’s products have enabled the delivery of more than 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Valor Glass, introduced in 2017, is an aluminosilicate glass vial that continues to support multiple COVID-19 vaccines, playing a significant role in vaccinating patients across the globe.

Corning Inc. announces $3.6B in Q3 sales

Adding to the strong position in the industry, Corning’s new high-volume pharmaceutical vial manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, is now operational. Corning says the new facility will allow the company to produce up to 500 million glass vials per year to improve the domestic supply chain and deliver vital COVID-19 vaccines to the U.S. and abroad.

Corning Inc. announces expansion of contract with U.S. Departments of Defense, Health, & Human Services

“Our packaging portfolio and new capacity allow us to expand the vital role we play in supporting critical health care demand globally – both today and tomorrow,” said Brendan Mosher, vice president and general manager, Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. “We see a future of pharmaceutical manufacturing that has better quality, is more efficient, more sustainable, and has increased capacity for life-saving drugs. Corning now has two leading vial products – Valor Glass and Velocity Vials – giving our customers two innovative technologies to choose from for their different use cases.”

