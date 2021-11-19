ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

White House offering billions more aid for winter heat, utility bills from COVID relief package

By Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEbrP_0d23HZ8B00

The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package .

The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of $3 billion to $4 billion annually. Aid for renters can also cover utility costs, while the money provided to state, local and tribal governments can help families that face high heating bills and are ineligible for other programs.

“It’s another example of where the American Rescue Plan included extra precautions to ensure we would be prepared,” said Gene Sperling , who is overseeing coronavirus relief for the White House. “These new programs and funding were designed to ensure that if the weather was colder or the prices were higher, we would have the highest resources ever to help as many hard-pressed families as possible.”

Woman who threw soup in restaurant manager’s face has been arrested

The White House sent out invites for a call Thursday afternoon with representatives from governors’ offices to discuss ways to distribute the funds and coordinate across programs. Speakers on the call will include Sperling, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm , Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and the governors of Connecticut, Maine and Michigan.

The aid helps to create a cushion that limits the shock of higher energy costs ahead of winter. Republican lawmakers have said the relief package, which became law in March, caused higher levels of inflation , with prices in October 6.2% higher than a year ago.

“The Democrats’ inflation is functioning like an ultra-punitive tax on the American families who can least afford it, exactly the opposite of a ‘high-class problem,'” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a Wednesday floor speech.

But in this instance, the spending from the aid package is already helping to insulate millions of households from higher utility bills. Estimates by the Urban Institute based off a Census Bureau survey indicate that a third of families used the monthly payments from the expanded child tax credit to pay their utility bills between July and October 2021.

Electricity and natural gas prices are roughly 11% higher than a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index. Heating oil prices have more than doubled over the past year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The administration is also calling on utilities and energy companies to use the available government resources to protect their most vulnerable customers. DTE Energy, Eversource, National Grid and NorthWestern Energy have already agreed to identify and notify eligible recipients and guarantee no shutoffs for customers seeking assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFOR

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Connecticut State
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Maine State
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Consumer Price Index#Covid#Weather#The American Rescue Plan#The White House#Sperling#Energy#Health And Human Services#Republican#Democrats#American#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

KFOR

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy