Family of man fatally shot by Pasadena police settles with city

PASADENA, Calif. (KNX) — The City of Pasadena has settled a $7.5 million lawsuit with three mothers of three minor children fathered by Anthony McClain, a man shot by a Pasadena police officer during a traffic stop in 2020.

Parties agreed to a settlement on Thursday, according to a statement from the city.

Attorneys for McClain’s children, who was shot while running from law enforcement, sued both the city and its police department in Los Angeles federal court last year, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.

“The death of Anthony McClain in 2020 was a tragic end to the life of a father of three minor children," according to the statement.

The settlement will resolve "a significant portion of the pending lawsuit arising from the incident. This settlement, with no admission of guilt or wrongdoing, will prevent further prolonged and expensive proceedings. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office continues its review of the 2020 incident and the Pasadena Police Department's administrative review is pending."

Pasadena Police Chief John Perez, who released videos of the shooting, said McClain could be seen holding a gun in his waistband as he fled his vehicle, and that he held it in his left hand as he ran.

Attorneys representing McClain’s father, whose own lawsuit against the city is pending, dispute that description of events, alleging the 33-year-old father was holding his belt buckle as he ran and a gun recovered across the street was not tied to him and was planted by officers.

Pasadena police have said a DNA test administered by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department established that McClain’s genetic material and no one else’s was found on the firearm.

