User Story: Using Trimble Technology to Streamline Architecture Projects

Miniature Architecture: 17 Projects that Explore Interior Design for Children. The world certainly looks different through the eyes of a young child; enormous, intriguing, and somewhat overwhelming, and it has long been believed that what we encounter as children shapes up our perspective of the world. When asked about his childhood memories in Switzerland, Peter Zumthor shared that the memories of his youth contain the deepest architectural experience, which have become reservoirs of the architectural atmospheres and images that he explores in his work as an architect today.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO