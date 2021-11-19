Covid-19 cases force Carnegie Mellon to withdraw from NCAA football playoffs

Metro Creative

Carnegie Mellon’s journey in the NCAA football playoffs is over before it started.

The university announced Friday that several football players tested positive for covid-19, so the team will withdraw from the NCAA Division III playoffs. The Tartans (8-2) were scheduled to play a first-round game Saturday against North Central College in Naperville, Ill.

The game will be recorded as no contest.

“We are devastated that we will not have the opportunity to compete in the NCAA playoffs,” athletic director Josh Centor said in a statement. “Our team had a remarkable season, and they earned the privilege to compete at the highest level. While we won’t be able to play, this does nothing to diminish the accomplishments of each and every member of our program.

“Our commitment has always been, and will always be, to prioritize the health and safety of our students and the broader community.”

The university requires weekly covid testing for varsity athletes.

The football team earned a spot in the 32-team NCAA bracket by defeating Case Western Reserve in the PAC championship. The NCAA bid was CMU’s seventh overall and first since 2006.

North Central (10-0) was the top-ranked Division III team in the latest AFCA coaches poll. Carnegie Mellon was not ranked.