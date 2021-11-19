How Writing a Screenplay Helped Emma Thompson Get Through Her Divorce from Kenneth Branagh

To every writer facing a blank page, they say when in doubt, write what you know. This might work in a novel or a literary memoir, but a movie is not a book. In Belfast, writer-director-sometime actor Kenneth Branagh has conjured up memories of his days as a nine-year-boy growing up amid The Troubles in Belfast, his hometown in Northern Ireland. Surrounded by Catholics battling Protestants for reasons that now seem preposterous, riots in the streets, exploding car bombs, flying bullets and the corpses of his friends and neighbors piling up in his front door like discarded tin cans, a boy named Buddy must grope his way through death and confusion to cope with the chaos of war. The memories are vivid, but there’s no plot to connect them, and the film is rendered almost totally incomprehensible by accents as thick as congealed week-old mutton stew. It’s an unnecessary hindrance. Yet I must admit I went away grateful for the professionalism involved, and touched by myriad images of my own. A vibrant but vexing experience indeed.

