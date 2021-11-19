Apple Shares Behind the Scenes Look at 'A Dozen Eggs' [Video]

Apple has shared a new Shot on iPhone 13 Pro video entitled, 'A Dozen Eggs'. What happens when you take a dozen eggs, add iPhone 13 Pro and throw in the inventive mind of Michel Gondry? The simple becomes cinema. Take a look at the video below...
Apple has shared its ad for the 2021 holiday season entitled, 'Saving Simon'. The ad was shot on iPhone 13 Pro. A story for everyone who can’t wait for the holidays to get here. Directed by Oscar Nominee Jason Reitman and his father, Oscar Nominee Ivan Reitman. Take a look...
Apple has posted a video detailing how Jeff, the robot in its film Finch (starring Tom Hanks), came to life. See how Caleb Landry Jones and a team of engineers, animators, and puppeteers were able to bring a powerfully human performance to artificial intelligence in Finch. Take a look at...
Both Marvel Studios and Disney have been dropping A TON of first looks and project announcements/updates during #DisneyPlusDay today, including our first look at “She-Hulk“!. The original series is “coming soon” to Disney+, and you’ll find a short teaser below. The series was created by Jessica Gao, with Tatiana Maslany...
Satechi has debuted a new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Keep all your devices charged and organized in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Featuring wireless charging support for all your Apple devices to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously, so they are charged and ready whenever you are.
Check out this 'Return of the Mac' MacBook Pro parody video created by YouTuber Brian Tong. The video celebrates Apple's new MacBook Pro which offers impressive performance while bringing back numerous features developers and creatives have been requesting for years. You can order the new MacBook Pros here:. ● 14-inch...
Apple on Friday posted a behind-the-scenes look at a Shot on iPhone short film created by acclaimed French filmmaker Michel Gondry. On Thursday, Apple aired "A Dozen Eggs," a whimsical short Gondry produced using iPhone 13 Pro. Going behind-the-scenes, Gondry explains the use of eggs as the main player in...
