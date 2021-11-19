Apple Shares Behind the Scenes Look at 'A Dozen Eggs' [Video]

Satechi has debuted a new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Keep all your devices charged and organized in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Featuring wireless charging support for all your Apple devices to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously, so they are charged and ready whenever you are.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO