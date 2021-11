Cryptocurrencies have the potential to weaken and destabilize entire nations over time, says Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and Democrat presidential candidate. Clinton, who was addressing a panel on Friday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, called for a joint effort by nation-states to monitor the rise of the asset class. She warned that cryptocurrencies could possibly undermine existing fiat currencies and the US dollar's role of being the reserve currency.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO