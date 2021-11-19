Get Audible Premium Plus for $5.95 a month for the first three months

Black Friday is upon us and plenty of retailers are firing off a bunch of deals that you wouldn’t want to miss. If you’re a PlayStation user, then we’ve got a fantastic deal for you. You can get 33% off the price of a 12-month PS Plus subscription right now. The PS Plus membership, which usually goes for $60, is now down to $40. Considering how rarely PS Plus subscription is discounted, this is something you don’t want to miss out on. For reference, the 3-month PS Plus subscription is currently priced at $25 and a single-month subscription will cost you $10.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO