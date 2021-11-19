ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs to discuss future of Arrowhead Stadium in coming year

By Ap News
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elzTH_0d23E3p700

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to begin discussing the future of Arrowhead Stadium within the next year after the neighboring Royals announced plans earlier this year to explore moving to a new downtown ballpark.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said during his annual midseason availability Thursday that Royals owner John Sherman called him to discuss the baseball team’s plans. Kauffman Stadium sits just across the parking lot from Arrowhead Stadium in the Truman Sports Complex, which is surrounded by sprawling parking lots just outside of Kansas City.

“Obviously we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the sports complex,” Hunt said, “so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us. We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”

The Chiefs and Royals both renovated their stadiums about a decade ago, when Jackson County voters narrowly approved a three-eighths cent tax hike lasting 25 years. Both teams agreed to extend their leases at that time, meaning they will expire in 2031, and stadium construction projects typically take at least five years to plan and finance.

The renovations to Arrowhead Stadium included the widening of concourses, new restrooms and new press box and luxury seating that Hunt said made the facility “one of the finest stadiums in the league” when they were completed.

But in the past two years, the AFC West-rival Raiders and Chargers have opened luxurious new stadiums. And while Chiefs fans love the raucous atmosphere of Arrowhead Stadium — which opened 50 years ago next August — and the huge parking lots make for some of the finest tailgating in the NFL, the reality is the facility already appears outdated.

“The way fans want to consume the game and the kind of spaces that you need, those things change over time,” Hunt said, “and we’re paying attention. We’ve had beautiful new stadiums open now in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and there will be things when we get to the end of our lease here in nine or so years that we will want to incorporate into the stadium.”

There has been momentum in recent years for the Royals to relocate downtown, where Kansas City has been in the midst of a dramatic urban renewal. Not only would it position their stadium close to restaurants and bars, of which there are none at the Truman Sports Complex, it also would allow more fans to attend games using public transportation.

Those considerations don’t really extend to the Chiefs, where part of the allure of Arrowhead Stadium is the tailgating. And if the Royals were to move, Hunt said the Chiefs could build out the complex to provide additional fan amenities.

“One of the great things about the sports complex is how big it is and that’s created the opportunity for our fans to have the tremendous tailgate experience that they have before the game each week,” he said, “so we’re fortunate to have that kind of built-in experience already. Obviously if the Royals weren’t playing at the sports complex it would open up more space and maybe allow us to do some more programing that we haven’t done in the past.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowhead Stadium#Stadiums#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs And Royals#Afc#Raiders And Chargers
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
newstalkflorida.com

Kansas City Chiefs’ Owner Clark Hunt May Want A New Stadium

The team has nine years left on its lease. In the it’s never too late to start planning ahead for a new stadium department, the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is looking into the 2030s and his team’s stadium needs. Hunt is monitoring Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman’s desire to move his baseball business to downtown Kansas City from the sports complex that the two teams share. “Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the Sports Complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us,” Hunt recently said. “We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dak Prescott makes promise following loss to the Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a 7-2 record and fresh off a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that same Cowboys squad didn’t show up on the field against the Chiefs. The product on the field certainly wasn’t the same as last week’s, and that led to an ugly 19-9 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Chiefs humiliate Raiders with blowout win at Allegiant Stadium

DeSean Jackson walked down the home sideline at Allegiant Stadium scowling and cursing, ignoring teammates’ words of encouragement. The newest Raider might as well have been representing the way the team’s fans felt Sunday night as the Chiefs battered them in a 41-14 victory. Gone is Las Vegas’ first-place position...
NFL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy