Watch Salma Hayek call Lady Gaga’s parents hot

By Maria Loreto
 7 days ago

Salma Hayek couldn’t help but praise Lady Gaga ’s parents as she spotted them at the “ House of Gucci ” premiere in New York. The family’s cast was in attendance of the film’s premiere in New York and the hilarious moment was captured by the press.

Salma and Gaga hugged each other in the midst of some press questions. “Your mom is hot!” Salma said, very casually, widening her eyes. “I know, my mom is so hot!”

“My god! By the way, your dad is hot too. Now I understand so much,” Salma said. In the midst of laughs, Gaga warned her: “Don’t tell my mother.”

The two have been promoting “House of Gucci,” a film that has been getting a lot of attention from the media and is expected to earn a variety of nominations in important awards. Critics and performers have widely praised Lady Gaga’s work.

In an interview with E! News , Salma discussed her work ethic and why working with her was so inspiring. “She‘s amazing. She’s such an inspiration. She is always fresh,” she said. “There are these choices that are smart and intriguing and original. She‘s a professional and she is so passionate about it. It’s contagious.”

In an appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden ,” Salma recounted a funny story of her first time getting a mud bath, which occurred while shooting a scene in “House of Gucci” alongside Lady Gaga. “In my head, I was gonna sink,” Salma said. “Gaga goes in like an Egyptian queen, sits down and starts descending,” she said. “Me, with my extra kilos. I sit on the mud and I’m not sinking. I’m trying to move the mud out of my butt and then it starts moving me around,” Salma continued, pantomiming the moment. “It was horrific.”

We can’t wait to see more of this wild energy in Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga’s upcoming press rounds.

New York State
