The footage of Black 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery being chased and gunned down by three white men in a mostly-white neighbourhood near Brunswick, Georgia, last February sparked outrage across the world, with his name becoming a rallying cry for protesters demanding an end to systemic racism.But, inside the Glynn County Superior Court where the three men are now on trial for his murder, much of the controversy has centered around an attorney for one of the defendants.After the defence has spent the last 18 months arguing that race had nothing to do with the shooting death of Mr Arbery, attorney Kevin...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO