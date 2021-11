For episode 48 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined once again by the man with the million and co-host of Xbox Two, Rand al Thor 19. We'll be diving into the latest reviews for Halo Infinite's multiplayer, a trip down gaming memory lane with the Xbox Museum, the current state of Xbox one year after the launch of the Xbox Series X|S, and so much more! If you're excited to catch up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune in to Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!

