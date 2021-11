South Austin’s newest bar — inspired by a pup named Shiner — is sure to be a howling success with local pooches and their two-legged human friends. Located at 820 FM 1626 on an expansive plot of land dotted with gorgeous mature trees, The Watering Bowl ATX is an outdoor dog park and craft beer bar where hair of the dog is a way of life and fetching some brew is a walk in the park.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO