ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Variety’s Hitmakers celebration honors Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and more

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just six weeks of 2021 left to go, it’s time to look back at the songs that made a big impact this year. Variety is doing just that with its fifth annual Hitmakers event, which will salute this year’s 25 top music acts. Among the nominees are Olivia Rodrigo, Lil...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Lil Nas X’s Fake Maury Episode Is Basically Kroll Show

Between the People pregnancy photo shoot and his fake “Montero” daytime TV talk show, Lil Nas X is obsessed with a certain flavor of throwback tabloid culture. And he’s really, really good at parodying it. On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” singer released a follow-up video to his “That’s What I Want” music video … in the form of a full-length episode of the Maury show. Just in case you passed out after the music video’s steamy locker-room make-out scene, it goes on to show Lil Nas X get his heart broken when he discovers his linebacker BF has a wife and child. Now, Montero gets his comeuppance on the Maury set, with a very game Maury Povich marshaling a paternity and lie-detector test while Lil Nas X makes out with Yai and antagonizes his wife, Ashley. It plays like the most chaotic long-form improv you’ve ever seen. Lil Nas X goes from baiting Ashley (forgetting her name, doubling down on his theory that she’s a cheater) to having his own dramatic moment of stomping off the set. It’s further proof that Lil Nas X needs his own Kroll Show revival.
TV & VIDEOS
Mic

Lil Nas X is going on 'Maury' — and it looks messy

At this point, Lil Nas X isn’t doing a rollout for his Montero album — he’s gifting the world performance art. In his latest fourth wall-breaking viral moment, the man once pregnant with his own album is set to appear on Maury to fight over love next week. In a...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lil Nas X stars in hilarious promo for 'Maury'

This shocking news — we're pretty positive it's just a joke from the master troller — came in the form of a teaser dropped on Thursday, featuring X, his onetime boyfriend Yai Ariza, and Maury Povich himself!. It's a spot-on spoof/ad for X's debut album, "Montero," where we see X...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lil Nas X is one of GQ's Men of the Year

Queer icon Lil Nas X is adding yet another milestone to his impressive résumé: GQ cover model. The Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” singer will grace one of the magazine’s three Men of the Year covers, with “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo appearing on the others. GQ unveiled all three covers Monday.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Normani
thatgrapejuice.net

Extended Trailer: Lil Nas X Takes ‘That’s What I Want’ Saga to Maury Show

Lil Nas X sure knows how to drum up buzz. And he’s living up to said billing by extending the narrative of his ‘That’s What I Want’ music video onto the Maury Show. The highly viral visual featured the chart-topper at his wit’s end over a lover that ultimately had a wife and child.
MUSIC
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

BTS, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Måneskin among winners at 2021 MTV EMAs

BTS, Ed Sheeran, Måneskin and Lil Nas X took home trophies over the weekend at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, which aired live from Budapest, Hungary on Sunday night. BTS were the big winners, scoring four awards including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans. Lil Nas X won Best Video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” while Ed Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.” Ed opened the show with his song “Overpass Graffiti” and also performed “Shivers.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitmakers#The Hitmaker#Guinness World Records#No Time To Die#Abc Audio
blackchronicle.com

Lil Nas X Covers GQ’s 26th Annual Man Of The Year Issue

Lil Nas X graces the 26th annual GQ Men Of The year Issue and talks everything from mastering the art of attention and overcoming one-hit-wonder allegations, to almost working with Nicki Minaj and Drake. Lil Nas X, for many, represents more of the youth than any other artist out today....
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Lil Nas X’s ‘Maury’ Video Collaboration Features a Proposal, Paternity Test, More Drama

Lil Nas X and Maury have collaborated on a segment made for “entertainment purposes,” which was based on the storyline in the rapper’s “That’s What I Want” video. In a trailer preceding the release of the full video on Wednesday, Montero, aka Lil Nas X, finds out his boyfriend Yai Ariza is married to a woman named Ashley who doesn’t know about the affair. Ashley has a four-year-old child named Noah, and it’s also unclear whether Ariza is the father.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Maury Show admits Lil Nas X's segment was "made for entertainment purposes"

The “Old Town Road” singer's album-based love triangle made its way to Maury Wednesday for an episode titled “LEAVE YOUR WIFE FOR ME TODAY…THAT’S WHAT I WANT!” In the segment, Lil Nas X declared his love for his music video co-star Yai Ariza and confronted his lover’s wife, Ashley. At the end of the segment, Maury ran a disclaimer admitting it was all fake. "The 'Montero' segment is in collaboration between Lil Nas X and The Maury Show for entertainment purposes," read the disclaimer. "The storyline is loosely based on the music video, 'That's What I Want' by Lil Nas X."
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

American Music Awards 2021 Winners: BTS, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X & More – Full List

And the winner is… Many of the biggest names in music were nominated at the 2021 American Music Awards, so find out who went home with a new trophy for their mantle. 2021 wasn’t going to end with at least one more opportunity to celebrate the biggest and brightest stars in music. The 49th Annual American Music Awards looked to close out the year with one more “biggest night in music,” honoring some of the stars that have made the past twelve months worth living. Hosted by Cardi B and taking place on Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2021 AMAs saw newcomer Olivia Rodrigo lead the pack with seven nominations. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was up for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Trending Song (“drivers license”), Favorite Music Video (“drivers license”), Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Song (“drivers license”), and Favorite Pop Album (Sour.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Watch Dramatic Teaser for Lil Nas X’s Appearance on ‘Maury’

Lil Nas X may want you to call him by his name, but he’s called on another name to promote his debut album Montero (and simultaneously get some relationship stuff straightened out): Maury Povich. The chart-topping artist will apparently appear on an upcoming Nov. 17 episode of the legendary TV...
MUSIC
swiowanewssource.com

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo hit the AMAs red carpet

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Rachel Zegler and Maneskin hit the American Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/97aed639091e42f0a72af7888a69e85b.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lil Nas X Talks About Dismantling Hip-Hop's Hypermasculine Culture

Lil Nas X sees a brighter future for hip-hop, and he's leading the charge! The Grammy-winning rapper reflected on the negative effects of hypermasculinity within the hip-hop genre as well as his hope for a more inclusive culture in a recent interview. Speaking to GQ for the 2021 Men of the Year issue, Lil Nas X discussed the rap industry and being dragged into homophobic conversations by straight men rappers. "I'm not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he's able to," he said with regard to DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami in July. "But I don't know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine." Following DaBaby's homophobic rant, rapper T.I. came to his defense and essentially compared DaBaby's right to speak with hatred to Lil Nas X's ability to live as an openly gay man.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta’s Lil Nas X scores album, record and song of the year Grammy nods

Lil Baby pops up in five spots, too, along with many more artists with Atlanta ties. While Atlanta doesn’t loom as large in the list as it has in some years, there was one bright spot for the city when the announcement of the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. Lil Nas X gives Atlanta a presence in the major Grammy categories with a nod for album, record and song of the year for “Montero.” He scored a total of five nominations, also being recognized in the best music video and best melodic rap performance categories.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy