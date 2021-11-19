Antonio Brown Accused of Obtaining Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported a story about Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown who has been accused of obtaining and using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Buccaneers quickly released a statement refuting the claim saying:

"After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy," the Buccaneers said in a statement. "All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed."

The NFL intends to review the matter but the story is that Antonio Brown's former chef, Steven Ruiz has text message exchanges between Brown and his girlfriend allegedly saying he was willing to pay $500 for a fake Johnson & Johnson vaccine card in hopes to avoid NFL protocols. Here's the exchange from the Tampa Bay Times:

Brown’s girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, told Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz in a text message July 2 that Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2, according to a screen grab he provided to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I can try,” Ruiz responded.

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau texted.

The text exchange between Moreau and Ruiz does not refer to Brown by name. The wide receiver is often called A.B. by friends, coaches and teammates.

Brown wanted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine card, Ruiz alleged, because it’s the only one that consists of a single shot and would require less paperwork.

