The holiday season is finally here. When it comes to nutrition, this time of year has the potential to throw off the best eating habits. Festive meals, gatherings with friends and family and holiday travel can be joyous, but can also hinder a well-intentioned eating plan. Plus, this season can be particularly challenging and stressful all around. Don’t wait until January 2nd to prioritize your health. Make a practical eating plan for the remainder of the year that you can implement before you even sit down to Thanksgiving dinner.

YOGA ・ 5 DAYS AGO