Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested after video surfaces of alleged attack on ex-girlfriend

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

Warning: The video footage below is graphic and may be disturbing for many viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Former New York Jets and St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy was arrested Thursday at the Orlando International Airport after he was allegedly seen on video attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their child.

Source: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Orlando police officers took Stacy in custody as he got off a plane coming from Nashville. Online jail records show Stacy was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal mischief and booked into the Orange County Jail Thursday evening.

Nexstar’s WFLA obtained security video of the attack on Thursday morning. It shows a woman being thrown into a television stand and hit, while a 5-month-old child looks on.

TMZ reported Wednesday that the woman had filed a restraining order against Stacy, but it’s unclear if it was granted. She said she was hospitalized with bumps and bruises and a possible cut to the head.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman was quoted saying. “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

The woman in the video told WFLA she lives in the Orlando area. Nexstar — the parent company of this website — is withholding her identity for privacy reasons.

Stacy played college football at Vanderbilt before being drafted by the Rams and playing two seasons with them. He joined the Jets in 2015, but retired two years later due to injuries. He briefly joined the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and also played for the Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express.

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl, a college football bowl played in Nashville, said it removed Stacy as a youth football ambassador for the upcoming game, WKRN reported.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” the organization said in a release.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. CASA in Pinellas County also has a hotline (727-895-4912) and more resources on their website, www.casapinellas.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Orlando, FL


KRQE News 13

Man charged with vehicular homicide after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after a crash that killed his friend. Police say they were called to the intersection of Louisiana and Claremont on Tuesday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the pickup paused in the intersection for a pedestrian and was hit by a Toyota […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
