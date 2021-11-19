Student files $150 million lawsuit against Bloomfield Hills School District for racial discrimination

BLOOMFIELD HILLS (WWJ) -- A Bloomfield Hills High School student has filed a $150 million federal class-action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court against the Bloomfield Hills School District, alleging racial discrimination against her and other minority classmates.

The 29-page lawsuit filed Thursday by an unidentified 15-year-old Black student stated that she had been subjected to constant racial slurs and threats since she started attending the school last year.

Along with accusing the district, the filing also accuses the superintendent Patrick Watson and high school principal Charlie Hollerith of ignoring the concerns of parents about addressing the racial issues.

Many instances of alleged racial discrimination are included in the teen’s lawsuit, including a time when she said she complained to a counselor about a red-lipped black doll hanging from a noose over a second-floor banister and was told it was part of a science project.

Another incident included in the suit is the teen claiming she reported a White classmate for using a racial slur but a teacher just said it was “only dark humor” and dealt out no punishment.

Concerns have been raised about alleged racist incidents at the high school and over social media by parents, but as addressed in the suit, district officials allegedly ignored them.

“Defendants’ lack of meaningful action to end racial bullying is consistent with the culture of racial hostility that BHSD has allowed to permeate their schools and other common areas under their control, such as school buses,” the filing claimed.

The suit alleges violations of the 14th Amendment, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

It calls for improvements, including thorough investigation of threats, better training for staff and hiring of more Black employees within two years.

BHHS students walked out and protested in front of the high school on Nov. 12 over the administration's response to racist graffiti in the building and comments on social media.

In the meantime, Bloomfield Township police have been investigating the graffiti and social media posts as well as boosting patrols.