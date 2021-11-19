This San Francisco Deli Is The Best In All Of California

Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods, like sandwiches, Italian classics , or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in California is Molinari Delicatessen in San Francisco.

Here's what the website has to say about the deli:

"Delis don’t come much more old-school than Molinari, in San Francisco’s North Beach or “Little Italy” neighbourhood. To say the shelves heave under jars, tins, bottles and boxes is an understatement. There’s an eye-popping array of pastas, olive oils, cured meats, cheeses, sauces and coffee. It’s a great spot to stock up on authentic Italian foods, of course, although people also come for the incredible sandwiches, with mouthwatering options like Sicilian sausage and grilled aubergine in marinara sauce."

