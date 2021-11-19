ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This San Francisco Deli Is The Best In All Of California

By Rebekah Gonzalez, Ginny Reese
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods, like sandwiches, Italian classics , or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in California is Molinari Delicatessen in San Francisco.

Here's what the website has to say about the deli:

"Delis don’t come much more old-school than Molinari, in San Francisco’s North Beach or “Little Italy” neighbourhood. To say the shelves heave under jars, tins, bottles and boxes is an understatement. There’s an eye-popping array of pastas, olive oils, cured meats, cheeses, sauces and coffee. It’s a great spot to stock up on authentic Italian foods, of course, although people also come for the incredible sandwiches, with mouthwatering options like Sicilian sausage and grilled aubergine in marinara sauce."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best deli.

Comments / 7

Analonge
7d ago

Going into Molinari’s is like stepping into a deli in Italy. The smell, quality of food, variety of authentic products and the most wonderful employee’s in the world make it hard to stay away. It is one of the few places to go and you will never be disappointed !

Reply
3
Ruthie Norton
7d ago

Not as good as lucca’s on Chestnut street...now, thats the best. Ravioli to die for. Family owned and operated for years.

Reply(2)
3
 

