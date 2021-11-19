ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cleveland Guardians sign falls off new team shop on opening day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsFkN_0d239rZQ00

CLEVELAND ( WJW /NEXSTAR) – A sign hanging near the entrance to the Cleveland Guardians team shop crashed to the ground on Friday morning — the same morning the store reopened to fans after the team officially transitioned from the Indians to the Guardians.

The official team shop, located at Progressive Field, had reopened at 9 a.m. to start selling Guardians gear for the first time. Fans were inside purchasing merchandise when the sign fell.

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

One of them even shouted, “Well, that’s an ominous sign,” the Associated Press reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKSqq_0d239rZQ00
(Photo: Billy Muhammed/FOX 8)

The sign was being inspected by a worker on a ladder when it fell, according to the outlet. Photographs from the scene show debris and pieces of the sign scattered on the walkway in front of the shop. The area was roped off shortly afterward.

No one was injured.

After Friday morning’s accident, some joked on Twitter that they hoped it wasn’t a “sign” of what’s to come.

Former Papa John’s CEO fires back after company name change

The Cleveland Guardians announced their new name in June, after confirming in Dec. 2020 that they would be changing their name from the Indians after years of controversy and pressure from Major League Baseball. The name Guardians, the team says, is a nod to the statues along the city’s Hope Memorial Bridge.

The switch from Indians to Guardians has been met with mixed reactions from fans, including those that have criticized the new logo. In addition, the Guardians only recently settled a lawsuit from a roller derby team that also used the Cleveland Guardians moniker. The parties reached an “amicable resolution,” The Hill reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wjw#Nexstar#Indians#The Associated Press#Calicojoemlb#Cleveland Baseball#Roller Derby#The Cleveland Guardians#Major League Baseball
Bleacher Report

Cleveland Baseball Team Able to Use Guardians Nickname After Resolution to Lawsuit

Cleveland's MLB team settled a lawsuit with a local roller derby squad that'll allow both sides to use the Guardians nickname, which the baseball club plans to implement for the 2022 season. Zack Meisel of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday. The roller derby team filed a lawsuit in October...
MLB
Yardbarker

Did Cleveland Guardians hold off on merchandise due to lawsuit?

The Cleveland Indians will officially be known as the Cleveland Guardians beginning next season, but they have not yet begun selling gear featuring their new nickname. That may have something to do with a recent lawsuit that was filed. According to Joey Morona of Cleveland.com, retailers had been told to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cleveland Guardians release new gear, rebrand digital and social media platforms

Cleveland's baseball team has changed their name to the Guardians, which means new apparel is here. On Friday, new team merchandise went on sale at the Progressive Field team store. Other retailers will start selling gear next Tuesday. On Friday, the team also transitioned all of its digital and social media platforms to reflect the new team name.
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Name drop! Cleveland Guardians' new sign crashes to the pavement on the MLB club's first day of business since dropping 'racist' Indians nickname

A special opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians began with a bang., and not the one they hoped for, either. As fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise on Friday as the team officially transitioned from Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk.
MLB
Morning Journal

Fans flock to team shop on first day Guardians gear goes on sale

If you sell it, they will come. The Cleveland Guardians, from now and forever forward no longer the Cleveland Indians, opened their team shop Nov. 19 to a brisk business from fans eager to buy Guardians’ apparel and souvenirs on the first day the new merchandise was available. Doors opened...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians merchandise on clearance sale after team officially becomes Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s Major League Baseball Team is now known as the Guardians, but to some fans, they will always be the Indians. Those fans might want to stock up on merchandise with the name the team went by from 1915 to 2021. In fact, many items including hats, jerseys, T-shirts, sweatshirts and more bearing the Indians name and old Block C or Script I logos are on clearance sale on Fanatics.com. As of Friday, no Indians merchandise is available at the Progressive Field team store.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Claim Lefty Pitcher Cionel Pérez From Reds, Filling Out 40-Man Roster

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday claimed left-handed pitcher Cionel Pérez from the Cincinnati Reds. For now, the team’s 40-man roster is full, but the club can remove players and pass them through waivers to free up spots. And such moves should be expected, as there are currently zero catchers on the roster. A native of Cuba, Pérez appeared in 25 games for the Reds last season and had a 6.38 ERA and 1.708 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). In 45 major league games across four seasons, Pérez has a 6.04 ERA and 1.579 WHIP. He spent his first...
MLB
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy