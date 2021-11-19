Texas House Democrats celebrate passage of spending bill, GOP hopes for defeat in Senate

The House of Representatives on Friday morning passed the Build Back Better bill. The legislation, which would significantly expand the social safety net and address the climate crisis, includes provisions to reduce the cost of child care, create more affordable housing, and expand access to health care. The bill now goes to the Senate, where it will almost certainly undergo changes. “The Build Back Better bill has passed!” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared enthusiastically as Democrats celebrated. .@SpeakerPelosi: "The Build Back Better Bill is passed." The House of Representatives passes President Biden's Social Spending Plan. The bill goes now to the U.S. Senate....

